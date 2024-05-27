President Xi Jinping to welcome leaders of Arab states to China, with Israel-Gaza war, Palestine and trade on the agenda

THE Israel-Gaza War and the Palestinian issue, as well as a free trade deal between China and Gulf states, will be high on the agenda when President Xi Jinping hosts a number of Arab leaders in Beijing, say the observers.

The visits mark the launch of China's latest diplomatic charm offensive with the Arab World in the middle of his rivalry with the United States.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, Bahrain King Hamad bin Isa al-Khalifa, Tunisian President Kais Saied and UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan will “pay state visits” to China from Tuesday, according to Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua. Chunying.

The leaders will also attend the opening ceremony of the 10th Ministerial Conference of the China-Arab Cooperation Forum, Hua said on Monday.

Speaking at a news conference in Beijing on Monday morning, Vice Foreign Minister Deng Li said Xi would hold separate meetings with the four state leaders and “exchange views on bilateral relations and regional and international issues of common interest.

The Chinese leader will also attend the opening ceremony of the conference and deliver a keynote speech on Thursday, Deng said, adding that the presence of the four state leaders reflected “the unity between China and the world Arab”.

Established twenty years ago during a visit to Cairo by then-President Hu Jintao, the China-Arab Cooperation Forum is a mechanism between China and 22 members of the League of Arab States, which also includes the Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Palestine, Kuwait and Qatar. .

Under this mechanism, foreign ministers from the 23 countries meet every two years to discuss cooperation between China and Arab countries “in the fields of politics, economics and security.” . In recent years, senior officials have also met from time to time to discuss deepening ties in energy, technology and public health.

On Monday, Deng said the foreign ministers of China and Arab countries would “continue to have in-depth discussions on the Palestinian issue…so as to issue a common voice between China and Arab countries.”

“The aim is to end the conflict in Gaza as quickly as possible and achieve peace, while promoting the determination of the international community to implement the “two-state solution” with greater determination and more concrete actions to ultimately achieve long-term peace and stability in the Middle East region,” Deng said.

Beijing has long said that two-state solution – a proposed framework for resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict by establishing side-by-side Israeli and Palestinian states – would be the only way out of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. The concept was also supported by the major powers, the United States and its allies, as well as most Arab states and the United Nations.

Fan Hongda, a professor at the Institute of Middle East Studies at Shanghai International Studies University, said the current crisis in Gaza and the Palestinian issue would “definitely be high on the agenda.” “.

“But it remains to be seen what kind of substantial effect can be achieved.”

He said China could also seek to strike a long-sought deal free trade Agreement with the Gulf Cooperation Council when top diplomats meet in Beijing.

The two sides began negotiations as early as 2004, with the council's six members – the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain and Oman – also part of the League of Arab States.

In January, Chen Weiqing, then China's top envoy to Saudi Arabia, said that about 90 percent of the terms of free trade negotiations between China and the Gulf Cooperation Council countries had been concluded.

However, two months later, Reuters cited sources saying negotiations had stalled due to Saudi fears that cheap Chinese goods could undermine Riyadh's ambitions to transform the kingdom into an industrial powerhouse.

