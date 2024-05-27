Politics
Boris Johnson ally warns Tory MPs have only themselves to blame for Sunak's predictable election chaos
Zac Goldsmith, who resigned from Rishi Sunak's government last year, has exposed the complicity of most Tory MPs in allowing the party to descend into complete chaos less than a week after the start of the general election.
This Conservative peer, friend and ally of former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, posted a comment on X (formerly Twitter) warning that most Conservative MPs will lose their seats but that it is difficult to feel sorry for them.
This came as ministers furiously expressed their anger at the prime minister for calling a snap election without first consulting his cabinet. Only Common Sense Minister Esther McVey and Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris voiced opposition at last week's cabinet meeting when Mr Sunak announced he had gone to see the king, but d Others have since expressed their anger privately.
Similarly, a public row broke out between ministers over Mr Sunak's weekend announcement that he would reintroduce national service, 61 years after it was scrapped without consulting his team.
First, as revealed The independentNorthern Ireland Minister Steve Baker publicly distanced himself from the policy in a message to his constituents.
Foreign Minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan then appeared to contradict Home Secretary James Cleverly by suggesting that 18-year-olds could face fines or imprisonment if they did not agree to join the army or carry out community work on weekends.
Vice President James Daly responded by saying Ms Trevelyan was not responsible for the policy and saying there would be no criminal sanctions.
But chaos followed the start of a general election campaign already described as the worst in history, where a series of gaffes by the prime minister included delivering his address to the nation in pouring rain, without an umbrella, all while being shouted Tony Blair's anthem. 1997 campaign.
He also managed to be interviewed under an exit sign, held an election event at Belfast's Titanic Museum and saw dozens of Tory MPs running for the exit door to avoid running again, including Minister Michael Gove.
Lord Goldsmith made it clear that he found it difficult to feel sympathy for a leader who should not have been in power following the fall of Boris Johnson and Liz Truss.
He said: I understand the anger at Sunak who has damaged the party almost beyond repair and virtually guaranteed that the majority of his MPs will lose their jobs next month.
But it is difficult to muster much sympathy given that none of this would have happened without the complicity of a majority of the party and that what is happening now was entirely predictable, even predicted.
The hope is that when Sunak disappears to California in a few weeks, there will be at least a few decent MPs left to rebuild around.
Meanwhile, Labor mocked the Tories for the chaos caused by the National Service policy.
Jonathan Ashworth, shadow general treasurer, said: “The Tory campaign is in absolute chaos, with more positions on their flagship policy than the Tory election campaign. The Kama Sutra.
Now Tory MPs are weighing whether they will arrest the parents, whether it will apply to Northern Ireland and how much it will cost.
It's a disaster, total chaos, and the country deserves so much better.
However, Conservative Deputy Speaker Jonathan Gullis responded: Jonathan Ashworth made a desperate attempt to criticize our national service announcement because he knows his party is behind on big ideas.
“As always, Labor are only too happy to shoot from the sidelines, but still haven't said whether they support or oppose our children getting more skills and better opportunities. Ashworth should speak to his own secretary shadow at Foreign Affairs, who hailed national service as a worthwhile idea.
Without a plan, Labor must resort to questionable criticism and analysis. No wonder they can't put a number on the cost of their policies, meaning taxes would increase by 2,094 for every working household.
|
