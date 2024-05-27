Indonesia is building a new megacapital from scratch. Your hook to convince the population: influencers

If the plans Joko Widodo, alias “Jokowi”, president of Indonesia, continues as before, his country will be very different in a few years. At least on an administrative level. In 2019, Widodo launched an ambitious project to move the institutional and political center of the republic 1,300 km north, which will involve moving the capital from its current location in Jakarta to Nusantara, Borneo. Change will not be easy. And not only because the future nerve center of Indonesia is a city still under construction. In addition to building the metropolis, Widodo's government must convince its compatriots to settle there.

And to achieve this, he decided to use influencers.

Goodbye Jakarta, hello Nusantara. The decision to create new capital does not benefit from a general consensus in Indonesia, but the government led by Joko Widodo has good arguments to defend it. Concretely, it manages a major one: the current administrative center, Jakarta, on the island of Java, see dogs. Literally. At a rate estimated at approximately 7.5 centimeters al ao.

Rising ocean levels, urban expansion and groundwater extraction have left a complicated situation the metropolis, which totals over its entire surface area approximately 30 million inhabitants and is also marked by congestion and its orography, with 40% of the city located below sea level.

Planes. In this context, in 2019, the Widodo government announcement his plans to move the administrative center of the country, an idea that had been on the table since decades ago. And while a decision of this magnitude always represents a challenge, in this case the move was further complicated by a key factor: the capital would not be transferred to another major city in Indonesia, but to a city still in construction, which would also require an investment of tens of billions of dollars.



The surrounding area of ​​Nusantara in a satellite image from April 2022, before construction began.



The surrounding area of ​​Nusantara in a satellite image from February 2024, with work already advanced.

New capital in Borneo. The new capital, Nusantara, will be located on the island of Borneo and its objective is to become an essential hub for Indonesia, home of “nerve center” of the Government, but also of several strategic centers. The report that the ICEX dedicated to the project a few months ago gives a precise idea of ​​its dimensions and what the territorial organization of the future metropolis will be.

The idea is that its national strategic zone extends to 256,100 hectares, the development zone totals 200,000 hectares, which makes Nusantara itself around 56,200 hectares and the government center extends to almost 6,600 hectares. At least on paperplans to devote a significant percentage to green spaces and public transport, in addition to focusing on renewable energies and the objective of net zero emissions.

With visible progress. Nusantara is, however, much more than numbers, percentages and theory. Construction of the new capital began in July 2022, in an area of ​​forests and plantations, and since then work has been progressing at a visible pace. This was confirmed by NASA, which three months ago carried out a series of studies satellite images which clearly show the changes in the area, where roads and buildings near Balikpapan Bay can already be seen.

Go forward. “In the 2024 image, the ground has been exposed for a network of roads carved into the forest details the organization. According to the project's website, the initial phase of development includes the construction of government facilities and other buildings for the initially planned population of 500,000 people. “The plan of its promoters anticipated that there would be some. thousands of civil servants installed in the city this fall, even if all the work will not be completed until 2045. Widodo's objective will in fact be to celebrate the 79th anniversary of the independence of the Republic in Nusantara, a ceremony planned for August 17.



Nusantara infographic.

Using influencers. Not everything that we have seen in Nusantara in recent months is made up of workers, architects, civil servants and politicians. In September Widodo invited a group of influencers to accompany him on a visit to the future capital. Its objective: to give visibility to the project and strengthen the attractiveness of a city called to play a key role in Indonesia.

as a quote the notice Launched by the Indonesian authorities after the visit, the idea is that the future capital “can be known to the entire community” and overturn “false hypotheses and hoaxes” about the project. Other experts emphasize that one of the objectives of using influencers The aim is to attract the young population from Jakarta or Java and further motivate them to settle in Nusantara.

“The smartest city in the world”. The result is videos like those posted by Jerhemy Owen, who has 3.1 million followers on TikTok and highlighted shortly after the visit that Nusantara “will be the smartest and greenest city in the world”; or that of Baim Paula, with 21.3 million subscribers on his YouTube channel. During the tour, influencers and the creators were able to visit some buildings on site and listen to explanations from the president himself.

“We hope that the influencers can participate in the dissemination of information about Nusantara,” recalca Usaman Kansong, from the Ministry of Communications, in statements collected by Rest of the World. “The aim is to raise awareness and create a positive attitude towards moving to the capital.” The attempt does not appear to have completely failed. In the comments of the pieces you can see messages of support from Widodo, although there are also those who show their skepticism or directly critical to influencers for joining the official discourse.

Neither new nor free from controversy. The Indonesian decision may be striking, but it is not new. The country is not the first to relocate its capital, which they already did it in the past, Brazil, Nyanmar or Nigeria. In Egypt a new nerve center administrative center 50 kilometers from Cairo. In the case of Nusantara, the measure is not without controversy. THE investigations of Indikator Politik Indonesia show that the project is far from reaching consensus.

There are also critical voices on the impact of the work on the environment and on what environmental deforestation itself could have on the future of the metropolis or the pressures what indigenous peoples would have suffered to cause them to leave their lands. Another of its major challenges is the financing of the project, which will require the mobilization of thousands of millions of dollars with a key weight of private investment.

