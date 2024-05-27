Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi says he was chosen by God: Parmatma sent me for a specific purpose





Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (REUTERS/Adnan Abidi) The Prime Minister of India Narendra Modisaid he believes he has been chosen by God to fulfill a mission, in a context where the general elections in India are coming to an end. I am convinced that Parmatme (God) sent me for a specific purpose. Once the goal is achieved, my work will be complete. That's why I devoted myself completely to God, Modi said on Sunday in an interview with the Indian news channel. NDTV. Modi73 years old, is in the home stretch of a campaign during which seeking a third term. The election results will be announced on June 4. In his statements, the prime minister explained that while he believes God has guided him in much of his work, he has done so without revealing a broader plan. He doesn't reveal his cards, he just keeps forcing me to do things. And I can't call him directly to ask what's next.said. The prime minister, known for his deep-rooted cult of personality within his Hindu nationalist party Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)had such a loyal fan base that many are unable to name other cabinet members or their local cabinet candidate. BJP. This party also actively promoted Hinduism in various aspects of public life. A notable example is the inauguration of the temple of Ayodhyain January, where Modi He performed the rituals in place of the Hindu priests. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the inauguration ceremony of the temple of the god Ram in Ayodhya (EFE/EPA/INDIA PRESS)

In a recent television interview on Benaresyour electoral district, Modi He recalled his personal reflections on his origins after the death of his mother. When my mother was alive, she believed I was born biologically. When she died, while I was reflecting on all my experiences, I convinced myself that God had sent me, he said, emphasizing that its supposedly extraordinary energy cannot have a biological but divine explanation. I believe God has given me skills, inspiration and good intentions for a purpose… I'm nothing more than an instrument» said Modi. However, Modi's statements drew ridicule and criticism from the opposition. Congress Party chief Rahul Gandhi called the comments absurd. If a normal person had made the statements Modi made recently, he would be taken straight to a psychiatrist, he commented. In response to a question from a television presenter about whether Modi suffer from a divine complexthe spokesperson for BJP, Sanju Verma, defended the Prime Minister, emphasizing his vitality. In a day, he does a few tours, a few rallies, travels to three different states and when he returns to Delhi in the evening, he gives full interviews to the media. Has unlimited energyVerma said. The Indian newspaper The telegraph addressed in an editorial the combination of religion and politics by the BJPemphasizing that the declaration of Modi This is the logical outcome of the BJP's dominant theme. In a country where faith is an inextricable part of daily life, the clever combination of religion and politics constitutes the BJP's unique selling point, the newspaper writes. It should be noted that this is the first time that Modiwho rarely gives interviews and has not held a press conference during his ten years in power, He speaks of himself with such frankness as a divine instrument.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.infobae.com/america/mundo/2024/05/27/el-primer-ministro-indio-narendra-modi-dijo-haber-sido-elegido-por-dios-parmatma-me-ha-enviado-con-un-proposito/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos