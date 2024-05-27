Under Narendra Modi, an increasingly unequal India





Rajni, who did not wish to give his name, 45 years old, works in the south of New Delhi, the upscale part of the Indian capital, as housemaid (domestic worker) in a residential area called Defense Colony, a former military enclave. Very close to colonial Delhi, with its magnificent parks, its large tree-lined avenues, its white pavilions and its monuments inherited from the Mughal and British emperors. Read also | Article reserved for our subscribers In India, the disenchantment of young graduates Add your selections The large cylinders parked at the foot of buildings or opulent houses leave little doubt about the level of wealth of the inhabitants, retired former high-ranking army officers, entrepreneurs, media managers, annuitants, academics, expatriates, etc. Renting a spacious three-room apartment in a recent building often starts at 2000 euros, in this green lot, with trees and small parks. The children attend the best private schools, accompanied by the family's private driver, there are many staff in the households, housekeeper, cook, nanny, guard, gardener, driver, sometimes housed in rooms under the roof or in the basement of the building. In this scorching month of May, Defense Colony emptied, wealthy families moved to the Himalayas, where they often have a second home. Two worlds at odds Rajni, originally from Uttarakhand, never takes vacations, apart from major Hindu religious festivals. She lives thirty minutes by bus, Khanpur, in a working-class neighborhood with her four youngest sons, who she raises alone. Lan is now independent. She rents three small rooms for nearly 10,000 rupees (110 euros) per month, which takes a large part of her salary, 25,000 rupees for two jobs in families, where she does the cleaning and cooking. A son started working in a call center and provides additional income. The family is eligible for government food assistance. The Defense Colony district also houses, behind its construction site fences, an army of daily workers, working day by day to build the new luxurious buildings, more profitable than the old family homes. They live on the construction sites or on the outskirts of Defense Colony, Kotla, in a teeming village area, with unpaved streets, in shared rooms. They eat in street restaurants for a few rupees and send the savings to the village, where the family remains. The most precarious live in a slum, which borders Kotla. You have 70.6% of this article left to read. The rest is reserved for subscribers.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.lemonde.fr/economie/article/2024/05/27/sous-narendra-modi-une-inde-de-plus-en-plus-inegalitaire_6235913_3234.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos