



For many, Memorial Day is a vague acknowledgment of a loss. For Admiral John Kirby, White House national security communications adviser, Memorial Day is about remembering Maj. Jaimie Leonard. U.S. Army Major Leonard, a Warwick alumnus. New York resident, died in Afghanistan in 2013.

“The last time I saw her was in Afghanistan, on a base somewhere,” Kirby wrote in an article in the Warwick Advertiser 11 years ago.

“Hey, sir,” Kirby remembers her calling out to him when he last saw her, “Are you kissing yet?”

This is, as Major Leonard described, a common expression in the Army from soldiers trying to cope with the vicissitudes of military life. It is, according to Kirby, a way for a soldier not only to accept military difficulties, but to accept them to the point of being proud of them. Life in the army may be tough, but being a soldier is even tougher.

Major Leonard, according to Kirby, was a woman of incredible optimism and good humor. She died at the hands of someone in an Afghan uniform. “I don’t know all the details. I don’t want to know all the details,” Kirby wrote.

Her death moved him deeply, and it still does today. “That’s what Memorial Day means to me, Brian,” he explained.

Trump never served in the military and actively avoided service.

For Kirby and those who have served, Memorial Day is a recognition of what it means to be American and the responsibility of citizenship. This is something we should never forget.

For me, this is my honored thanks to the members of the 41st Combat Support Hospital with whom I spent time during the first Gulf War. I remember them like I do every Veterans Day. Armed with only a camera and microphone, I deployed with them to Saudi Arabia and spent time with them at Cement City, where I saw the open-air burn pits that cost the President Biden the loss of his eldest son. I interviewed a unit member who feared dying in the conflict. So we filmed his proposal to his girlfriend. Back in San Antonio, we played it for her and she smiled and cried and accepted. He survived. They were married. I also remember filming a doctor's little daughter before we returned to Iraq to deploy with the unit. He had never met his granddaughter. We gave him this opportunity.

Of all the work I've done, the two documentaries I produced for a local NBC affiliate before I was 30, “Good to Go” and “Texans at War,” are among the most meaningful and most sincere that I have made. never had the pleasure of working on it.

Most of the soldiers I have met, in various conflict zones over the past four decades, have all had a sense of humor about their plight, while taking their responsibilities seriously. They are among the best of us. I have known those who sacrificed themselves for the common good, those who took care of their comrades like family, and I know that they all firmly believe that they respect the highest principles of citizenship and democracy . They do it for low pay, in dangerous working conditions, and do it separated from their families for months. When serving overseas in a conflict zone, service members are as far away from American life as possible, but they will give their last breath to defend it. Among the military personnel I have known, there are those seeking American citizenship, those born into this country's first generation, and those who see the military as a way to have “the good life,” m 'they said.

A soldier I interviewed who later died in Afghanistan told me, “I will make whatever sacrifices I have to make to give my children a chance to grow up without having to worry about living in poverty.” »

Jackie “The Joke Man” Martling spent two weeks entertaining troops in Iraq with country rocker Bo Bice in 2008. “We signed photos hours after each show and talked to everyone for hours after each show. show. And every member of every audience has been incredibly grateful, beyond my imagination,” he told me. “Our time overseas entertaining the troops was the most American I have ever felt.”

Then there's comedian Tom Arnold. His grandfather fought as a member of the 42nd Rainbow Division during World War II. He saw action in the Ardennes (the Battle of the Bulge) and served as a medic who helped liberate more than 30,000 people from the Dachau concentration camp. “He seemed a little grumpy when I was a kid,” Arnold remembers of his grandfather. “But you can understand.” Arnold said his grandfather told him “how horrible and shocking Dachau was” and how it “changed everyone who saw it firsthand.” “We cannot forget,” he added.

We can never forget the sacrifices made by our veterans, even as we sometimes question the policy decisions – notably during the Vietnam War – that put our veterans in danger in the first place. We must be able to do both.

Abraham Lincoln said it best in the Gettysburg Address of November 19, 1863:

The world will hardly notice or long remember what we say here, but it can never forget what they did. . . It is rather for us to be here devoted to the great task which remains before us – that from these honored dead we derive increased devotion to that cause for which they gave the last full measure of devotion – that we are here resolutely resolved that these deaths will not have died in vain – that this nation, under God, will experience a new birth of freedom – and that government of the people, by the people, for the people, will not perish from the earth.

For years, I have marveled at the sense of humor, responsibility and dedication of our men and women who bear arms. Like many, I have sometimes questioned the futility of the political motivations that led to their deaths. But I cannot forget what they did and what they still do; how some of them made me laugh or cry – how truly and purely American their efforts were.

And so, on this Memorial Day, it's even harder to watch Donald Trump.

Former White House chief of staff John Kelly confirmed last October that his former boss, Trump, had repeatedly insulted wounded veterans, American soldiers who died in World War I, and American service members killed in Afghanistan and Iraq. Trump called those who gave their “last measure of dedication” losers. He denigrated Gold Star families. He called the 1,800 Marines killed in the bloody Battle of Belleau Wood during World War I “idiots” for dying in combat. It was one of the greatest battles in American history at the time. It took a month to free the woods and is the source of two very famous quotes: “Retreat? Damn, we only just got here” and “Come on, you son of a bitch. Do you want to live forever? He's Note that Kelly is a former Marine Corps general.

Trump never served in the military and actively avoided service. His “bone spurs” memes are still popular on social media. He insults those who served. He has no empathy for those who sacrificed themselves. He trivializes their pain. He doesn't understand what it means to sacrifice and he doesn't care about America, only himself.

Yet some veterans still support Trump – conveniently forgetting that Trump insulted service members who died serving our country and openly supported those who wanted to destroy our democracy.

This Memorial Day, remember that.

Learn more

by Brian Karem

