Xi Jinping's expensive plans and risky territorial ambitions

History has seen leaders whose thinking has been influenced by geography and who, after gaining power, have generally felt the need to see their territorially deficient or confined countries expand as an expression of their power and of their national prestige. This is today the case of Chinese President Xi Jinping who considers his country to be closed off and who therefore feels the need to expand geographically towards the sea.

However, tracing back most of China's history, its economic and political activities have been geographically focused inward, with the aim of improving economic productivity and establishing peace and harmony. So, when we look at the vast topography of China, the country slopes towards the east, with the lowlands being well watered by the great Yellow and Yangtze rivers. The work of China's fertile lands has had an important influence in directing its socio-economic development efforts towards the interior of the country. Its conflicts with its interior neighbors who live within porous borders have also contributed to the development of this inward orientation in its efforts to build a militarily and economically strong state. Thus, we consider that the territorial expansion of even the powerful Han, Tang and Yuan dynasties was concentrated only at the edge of the continent. After the collapse of the Qing dynasty in 1912, the subsequent regimes of Chiang Kai-shek, Mao Zedong, Deng Xiaoping, Jiang Zemin, and Hu Jintao were also characterized by inward-looking administrations. But when Xi took over as China's leader, he stepped up mass surveillance, advocated “wolf warrior diplomacy,” and turned “China's passivity” into an assertive strategy to defend China's dubious claims. China on border and maritime territories. The two main reasons why Beijing might take military action, particularly against Taiwan, are to promote China's territorial and national identity aspirations and, more importantly, Xi's personal ambitions and sense of legacy.

However, returning to China's geography, Xi must be made to realize the brutal geographic truth for China, that the conflict in the Taiwan Strait would occur directly off the coast of its most coastal provinces. populated and the most important economically and militarily. A war would have an immediate impact on Taiwan's three closest provinces, Guangdong, Fujian and Zhejiang, which together account for 22% of China's GDP and 17% of its population. And China does not have geographic means of “defense in depth”, that is to say an easy-to-cross space towards which it could withdraw. Furthermore, the damage will not be limited to coastal provinces but will also extend to inland provinces which are part of a complex network of national supply chains. Ballistic missiles could even be aimed at the Three Gorges Dam, the world's largest hydroelectric plant, whose destruction could cause widespread flooding of China's Great Plains.

So while China's heartland suffers from the curse of proximity to enemy lines, its adversaries – particularly the United States – enjoy the blessing of “defense in depth” thanks to the existence of what are called the three island chains in the Pacific. These island chains include the fortified areas of the Japanese Archipelago, Taiwan, the Mariana Islands which include, among others, Guam, the Caroline Islands, Australia and the Hawaiian Islands. The geomilitary capabilities of these island chains enable multiple strategic encirclement by U.S. and allied forces. Indeed, any invasion, particularly in Taiwan, could result in significant economic, financial, diplomatic and reputational costs for China. Simply put, even if China wins Taiwan, it will have sacrificed its broader ambition to become a global superpower. This is the very definition of a Pyrrhic victory!

Besides the need for the international community to advise Xi against his risky territorial ambitions, it is also necessary for Beijing's political circles to persuade him to abandon his costly plans and focus solely on strengthening China's already robust economy. And they can remind him to simply heed Deng Xiaoping's sound advice: “Hide your strength, bide your time, never take the lead.”

Meliton B. John,

[email protected]