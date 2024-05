Majority of Conservative MPs will lose their jobs in July, say their Conservative peers

There has been speculation that Mr Sunak could pursue a job in venture capital or artificial intelligence, possibly in the United States, if he leaves politics. The prime minister lived in California, where he attended Stanford business school and met his wife, Akshata Murty. The couple reportedly still owns a home in California. But when asked on ITV's Loose Women earlier this month whether he enjoyed his parliamentary duties enough to remain an MP regardless of the Conservatives' fortunes, he replied: My God, I love being an MP . Yes, of course, I'm staying. I love being an MP, I love my constituents, I love my home in North Yorkshire, it’s wonderful. Responding to the latest attack, the Prime Minister said: “I'm surprised that Lord Goldsmith, who I don't think I've spoken to for a very long time, seems to have any sort of intimate knowledge of my family's arrangements. Asked if he would move to California, Mr Sunak replied: Of course not, my children are at school, this is my home and as I said earlier, my team football team has just been promoted to the Premier League, so I plan to have many more happy days. I watched them at St Marys. I was born and raised in Southampton, I was raised with a very strong ethic of service to my community, that's what I believe, that's what I've always done. Asked if he would serve a full five years as an MP, he replied: “That's what I'm here for.” Constituency polls last month suggested the Conservatives were on course for their heaviest defeat in history, although the first polls since Mr Sunak called the snap election indicated he There had been a slight increase in Conservative support and favorability for him among those who had supported him. Mr. Johnson. Lord Goldsmith left Mr Sunak's bench in June last year after he was asked to apologize for criticizing the privileges committee during its investigation into Mr Johnson over partygate. The peer said at the time that he had been able to do many things before, but had struggled to keep up since Mr Sunak took office the previous year. The problem is not that the government is hostile to the environment, but that you, our Prime Minister, are simply not interested in it, he said. This signal, or rather the lack of it, spread through Whitehall and caused a kind of paralysis. In response, Mr Sunak said he had asked Lord Goldsmith to apologize for his alleged role in pressuring the privileges committee, after sharing a message calling it a witch hunt against Mr Johnson, only for the peer to take a different path. A few months later, Lord Goldsmith said he might be very tempted to support Labor in the next election by attacking his party for its attitude to the environment. Mr Sunak has taken a more pragmatic approach to net zero emissions and climate change than Mr Johnson, delaying and diluting a number of green targets as part of a reset of his leadership last summer.

