World leaders welcome Israeli strike on Rafah with 'outrage', call for holding Israel accountable





Israel faced international criticism Monday after an airstrike in the southern Gaza town of Rafah reportedly killed some 35 people, mostly civilians, and at least two terrorists. Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said his country would do everything possible to hold the barbaric Israeli army to account following the deadly Israeli strike on Rafah on Sunday evening. An overnight Israeli airstrike on Gaza's southernmost town is believed to have killed around 35 people, including two senior Hamas officials, according to the Israeli military. Yassin Rabia, who headed Hamas's West Bank headquarters, and Khaled Najjar, another senior member of the unit, were killed in the Tel Sultan area, northwest of Rafah. Rabia was responsible for all military operations from these headquarters, responsible for coordinating numerous attacks against Israel and facilitating the transfer of funds intended for terrorist activities. Rabia allegedly personally carried out deadly attacks in 2001 and 2002, resulting in the deaths of Israeli soldiers. The Israeli military has acknowledged that the strike and subsequent gunfire, which engulfed several tents and shelters in the area, caused civilian casualties and is conducting an ongoing investigation into the incident. Erdogan said in response to the outburst: We will do everything possible to hold these barbarians and murders that have nothing to do with humanity accountable. The Palestinian Authority presidency accused Israel of deliberately targeting the tents of displaced people and said that the perpetration of this heinous massacre by the Israeli occupying forces constitutes a defiance of all resolutions of international legitimacy. The Egyptian Foreign Ministry also accused the IDF of deliberately targeting civilians and called on Israel to implement measures ordered by the International Court of Justice regarding the immediate cessation of military operations in Rafah. French President Emmanuel Macron said he was outraged by Israeli strikes that killed many displaced people in Rafah. These operations must stop. There is no safe area in Rafah for Palestinian civilians. I call for full respect for international law and an immediate ceasefire. The attack comes despite the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Friday ordering Israel to immediately cease its attack on the city. Irish Foreign Minister Michel Martin also condemned the heinous airstrikes at a press conference in Brussels. The Fianna Fil leader spoke alongside the foreign ministers of Spain and Norway, countries which have decided to recognize the State of Palestine alongside Ireland. Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares suggested that European countries should consider taking action if Israel continues to ignore the International Court of Justice's order. He said: I think this time we must raise our voices, not only for an immediate ceasefire, but also to support international law and the United Nations Charter. If Israel continues to pursue [its assault] against this opinion of the International Court of Justice, that we are trying to take appropriate measures to enforce this decision. The issue will be discussed at a meeting of EU foreign ministers on Monday, he said.

