Xi Jinping installs Big Brother house by house to take total control of Chinese lives
The wall of the police station was covered with sheets of paper, one for each building. in Beijing's booming apartment complex. Each sheet contained information about each apartment, with residents' names, phone numbers, and other information.
Perhaps the most important detail, however, was how each unit was color-coded. Green meant trustworthy. Yellow, you had to be careful. Orange demanded strict control.
A police officer inspected the wall. Then he leaned down to mark in yellow an apartment on the third floor. Residents in that unit moved frequently and therefore posed a high risk, his memo said. He would follow up later.
I built a system to deal with hidden dangers in my jurisdiction, the officer said in a local government video that praised his work as a model of innovative policing.
The big Brother
This is the type of local governance that the main leader of the China, Xi Jinping, you want: more visible, more invasive, always alert to threats. Police officers patrol apartment buildings and listen to neighbors in dispute. Officials recruit retirees who play outdoor chess as extra eyes and ears. In the workplace, employers are required to appoint safety consultants who regularly report any suspicions to the police.
The Chinese Communist Party has long exercised the world's most comprehensive surveillance against activists and others who might express discontent. Then, during the coronavirus pandemic, surveillance reached unprecedented scale, tracking down virtually every urban dweller in the name of infection prevention.
It is now clear that Xi wants to perpetuate this expanded control and go even further. The goal is no longer just to deal with specific threats, like viruses or dissidents. integrate the party so deeply into daily life that no problem, no matter how small or apolitical it may seem, can arise.
A herana of Mao
Xi called the effort a Fengqiao experiment for a new era. The Beijing suburb in the propaganda video, Zhangjiawan, was recently recognized by state media as a national example of this approach.
Fengqiao refers to a town where, during Mao Ts-tung's era, the party encouraged residents to re-educate perceived political enemies through so-called fighting sessions in which people were publicly insulted and humiliated until to admit to crimes such as anti-communist writings. poetry. .
Xi, who regularly mentions Fengqiao in major speeches, did not call for a resumption of the fighting sessions, during which suspected perpetrators were sometimes beaten or tortured. But the idea is the same: mobilize ordinary people alongside the police to suppress any dissent from the party and maintain the legitimacy of the party.
The party presents this as a public service. By having no distance from people, you can gather suggestions more quickly, for example on garbage collection, or save residents from having to go to court for commercial disputes. Instead, conflicts are resolved by party mediators.
Xi often cites Fengqiao's experience as proof that the party is listening to the needs and desires of the people, even as it stifles free speech and dissent.
Legacy
It is also an effort to assert his political heritage. Senior officials have hailed Fengqiao as an example of Xi's visionary leadership, while academics have described her as a model for presenting Chinese governance to the world.
The campaign strengthens Beijing's repressive capabilities at a time of growing challenges. As China's economy slows, protests over unpaid wages and unfinished homes have increased. Tensions with the West have led Beijing to warn of the omnipresence of foreign spies. The party has also increased oversight of groups such as feminists, students and LGBTQIA+ rights activists.
Name of Fengqiao, police visited Tibetans, Uyghurs and other minority groups in their homes, promoting the party's policies. Companies were forced to register their employees in police databases. Government officials gave lectures against cults in churches. Police officers and judges were installed in primary schools as deputy principals of law, responsible for keeping records of students' perceived levels of risk.
But by blocking even mild or apolitical criticism, the party could also erode the legitimacy it tries to project. Xi's interest in Fengqiao's experience dates back two decades, when he was still climbing the ranks of power.
The year was 2003 and Xi had just been appointed Party secretary of Zhejiang province in eastern China. China's economic opening has brought great wealth to the province, but it has also led to an increase in crime. Xi was looking for a solution.
According to state media, he turned his attention to a small town in Zhejiang called Fengqiao. The city entered party history in the 1960s, after Mao urged the Chinese people to confront their class enemies, such as landlords or wealthy farmers. In the official version, Fengqiao residents first called on the police to make arrests. But local party leaders instead urged residents themselves to identify and re-educate their enemies.
Ultimately, nearly a thousand people were labeled reactionaries, according to Fengqiao officials. They and their families struggled to find work, go to school, or even get married. Mao said Fengqiao's experience was a model for the country. Soon after, he launched the Cultural Revolution, another mass movement that led to a decade of bloodshed.
After Mao's death, the phrase fell into disuse as his successors distanced themselves from the chaos of his reign. Xi, however, has adopted this expression. His first visit to Fengqiao in 2003 was to the local police station, where he inspected an exhibition about the 1960s. A few months later, he visited again and praised the idea of suppressing problems in the egg. Although the situation and responsibilities we face have changed, Fengqiao's experience is not outdated, he said.
Control
Xi's call for greater social control was part of a broader shift in the party amid the rapid transition in the 2000s toward maintaining stability, the generic term for control of social problems and the silencing of dissent.
After Xi became the country's top leader in 2012, he redoubled his attention. Fengqiao minnows have become ubiquitous in state media. Then came the coronavirus pandemic and the government began tracking people’s movements down to the minute..
This was achieved in part through technology, requiring residents to download mobile health apps. But there was also old-fashioned work. Using a method called network management, authorities divided towns into blocks of a few hundred households, assigning workers to each. These workers went door to door to enforce testing and quarantine requirements, sometimes locking people in their homes.
State media have hailed China's early successes in combating Covid-19 as proof of the continued usefulness of Fengqiao's expertise.
When people began to outrage the restrictions that resulted in nationwide protests in 2022, the detailed approach proved useful in another way, as police used facial recognition cameras and informants to follow the participants.
The architecture is there, said Minxin Pei, a professor at Claremont McKenna College who recently published a book on China's surveillance state. After three years of confinement, seeing how the system works probably gave them a lot of ideas.
Covid-19 controls have disappeared. Intensified surveillance is not. It is now clear that the government's strong intrusion during the pandemic was the acceleration of a long-term project. Xi's goal is to mobilize the masses to strengthen the party, as Mao did, but without unrest. This is where technology and policing come in, to ensure that people never get out of control.
This is the next iteration of the party's obsession with quelling unrest, said Suzanne Scoggins, a professor at Clark University in Massachusetts who has studied Chinese police.
And Beijing is pushing to expand it quickly. She encouraged local governments to hire many more workers to guard designated guardrails. Last month, the party also released its first high-level guidance on the management of these workers, calling for stronger ideological training and formalized rewards and punishments.
These new network observers will complement China's numerous surveillance agents, who, in addition to uniformed police and party members, also include up to 15 million ordinary people recruited as local government informants, according to Pei's research.
Some community workers and police officers have complained on social media of being overworked.
The party's narrowing could also stifle the dynamism it needs to revive the economy. A fried chicken seller in Zhangjiawan, who only gave her last name, Ma, said she had not made enough money to pay her rent for three months, partly because police were patrolling constantly and forbade him from placing his cart on the sidewalk.
If the economy suffers, there will be security concerns, she said. People need to eat. If they become anxious, things will get complicated.
