Trumps MAGA Veepstakes: VP Contenders Supported Trump As He Called Veterans Suckers and Losers





As Donald Trump veepstakes contenders continue to support Trump, who has a disastrous record of failures and insults toward veterans, DNC Rapid Response Director Alex Floyd released the following statement:

When Donald Trump insulted veterans as losers and losers, tried to cut funding for disabled veterans, and left the Department of Veterans Affairs in turmoil, the MAGA henchmen vying for post of vice-president defended him shamelessly. And when President Biden worked to meet veterans' expectations with the bipartisan PACT Act, Trump's vice presidential contenders tried to block it, bending over backwards to do Trump's bidding at the expense of our military. The American people will remember Trump's and MAGA Republicans' horrific record of failure and disrespect toward veterans when they vote in November.

After Donald Trump called veterans losers and losers, his MAGA minions rushed to his defense and denied the reports.

Axios: Former President Trump didn't want to visit a cemetery near Paris for Americans who fought and died in World War I because it was filled with losers and losers, said John Kelly, his senior chief of staff, in a statement to CNN on Monday.

The Atlantic: Trump said: Why should I go to this cemetery? It's full of losers. In another conversation during the same trip, Trump called the more than 1,800 Marines who lost their lives at Belleau Wood “idiots” for being killed.

Spectrum News: Sarah Sanders denies report that Trump called military members losers and suckers

Politico: I have never heard the president use the language claimed in this article, about him calling the military lousy and losers, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told Fox News.

WWNY: Stefanik's campaign statement attacked The Atlantics article, calling it false reporting and another desperate media smear lying about and denigrating President Trump.

West River Eagle: Members of South Dakota's congressional delegation, including staunch Trump ally Gov. Noem, have remained silent on the issue, drawing criticism from South Dakota's District 15 senator , Reynold Nesiba.

Vice presidential candidates in the Senate delayed passage of the bipartisan PACT Act, legislation that expanded health care and benefits for millions of veterans exposed to burn pits.

The Post and Courier: Burn Pits bill stalls in Senate as Tim Scott joins surprise effort to block it

NPR: The Senate was finally poised to pass a bill that would provide health care and benefits to millions of veterans injured by exposure to toxins, from Agent Orange in Vietnam to burn pits in Iraq and Afghanistan. Instead, in a surprise move, 25 Republican senators blocked the measure on Wednesday even though they had voted for it just a month earlier. But those same spending concerns did not appear to be an initial concern for the more than two dozen Republicans who voted for it. last month to suddenly change position. They are Senators John Barrasso, Marsha Blackburn, Roy Blunt, Mike Braun, Bill Cassidy, John Cornyn, Tom Cotton.

WBIR: A vote that would have allowed a bill to continue its legislative path failed Wednesday in the U.S. Senate. Senators mostly voted along party lines, with most Republicans voting to continue discussions on the Honoring our PACT Act of 2022. Senator Marsha Blackburn and Senator Bill Hagerty both voted against the cloture motion, currently preventing the bill from moving forward in the Senate and guaranteeing debate. continue on that.

REMINDER: Trump repeatedly disrespected and insulted veterans.

Washington Post: They stunned almost everyone in the room, and some vowed never to repeat them. Indeed, they have not been reported until now. I won't go to war with you, Trump told the gathering. Addressing the room, the Commander-in-Chief barked, “You're just a bunch of dopes and babies.”

Washington Post: Trump unleashed his contempt, calling Afghanistan a losing war. This sentence hung in the air and disgusted not only the military leaders around the table, but also the men and women in uniform sitting along the back wall behind their directors. They had all sworn to obey the orders of their commander-in-chief, and here he was calling the war they had fought a war of losers. You are all losers, Trump said. You don't know how to win anymore.

The Hill: President Trump on Wednesday downplayed the injuries to several U.S. service members who suffered concussions during an Iranian missile attack on two Iraqi bases housing U.S. personnel.

NBC News: Trump asks where Nikki Haley's husband, serving overseas, is

As president, Trump proposed slashing funding for elderly veterans, denounced the GI bill and left the Department of Veterans Affairs in turmoil after putting his MAGA allies on the stand.

ProPublica: Trump's Mar-a-Lago cronies tried to get the VA to sell access to veterans' medical records

Former President Donald Trump authorized associates of his private club to pursue a plan that would allow the Department of Veterans Affairs to monetize patient data, according to documents recently released by congressional investigators. As ProPublica first reported in 2018, a trio based at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort has weighed in on policy and personnel decisions at the federal government's second-largest agency, despite their lack of experience at within the government or the US military. While previous reports showed the trio participated in budgeting and contracting, their interest in turning patient data into a revenue stream was not previously known. The VA provides medical care to more than 9 million veterans at more than 1,000 facilities across the country.

Military Times: Three Mar-a-Lago Trumps Had Unusual, Inappropriate Access to Vets Policy Issues, VA Now Says

ProPublica: The Mar-a-Lago crowd spoke daily with VA officials, documents show, reviewing all manner of policy and personnel decisions. They pushed the VA to launch new programs, and officials traveled to Mar-a-Lago at taxpayer expense to hear their views. Everyone needs to come down and kiss the ring, a former administration official said.

Military.com: Elderly veterans could see their benefits cut under Trump budget

Veterans Affairs Secretary Dr. David Shulkin on Wednesday defended a proposal in President Donald Trump's federal budget plan that would cut a benefit paid thousands of dollars a year to disabled elderly veterans.

Chris Cuomo, CNN: So is that a yes, I support the current GI Bill? Trump: No.

