Conservatives announce 'Triple Lock Plus' retirement benefit





The Conservatives have promised to increase the tax-free pension allowance via a “Triple Lock Plus” if they win the general election. Under these plans, retirees' personal allowance will increase by at least 2.5% or by salary or inflation, whichever is higher. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said the scheme “shows we are on the side of pensioners”, which the Conservatives say will save 275 people by 2030. Labor called the policy “a desperate move by a chaotic Conservative Party”.

Currently, the state pension already increases by whichever is higher: average salary, or by 2.5%. This means that in April the state pension increased by 8.5%. The Conservatives and Labor are determined to maintain the policy, designed to ensure pensions keep up with rising prices and wages. But currently, income tax thresholds have been frozen since 2021. Income tax is also paid on money received via pensions. By 2027, the state pension is expected to be higher than the tax-free personal allowance, according to the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR), an independent budget watchdog. This would mean that several million more retirees would pay income taxes, according to the Conservatives. Charities reported increased concern among retirees who fear being forced to pay income taxes. Age UK and Independent Age say they have seen an increase in the number of calls to their helplines in recent weeks from pensioners confused about the issue. Under the new scheme, the state pension will still be below the tax-free threshold. The Conservatives say the plans will cost 2.4 billion a year by 2029-30, funded by the previously announced strategy to raise 6 billion a year by improving tax collection and cracking down on tax evasion and evasion. Mr Sunak said: “I believe passionately that those who have worked hard all their lives should have peace of mind and security in retirement. “Thanks to the Tories' triple lock, pensions have increased by 900 this year and we will now cut their taxes by around 100 next year. “This bold action demonstrates we are on the side of pensioners. The alternative is for Labor to drag everyone who receives a full state pension onto income tax for the first time in history.” Shadow Labor minister Jonathan Ashworth said Mr Sunak “plans to reward British pensioners for their loyalty by stabbing them in the back, just like he did to Boris Johnson and like he did to his own MPs “. “Not only have they promised to spend tens of billions of pounds since the start of this campaign, but they also have a completely unfunded $46 billion policy to scrap National Insurance, which threatens the very basis of pensions. the state,” he said. Chancellor Jeremy Hunt previously described ending national insurance as a “long-term ambition”, but acknowledged that this would not happen before 2030. Lib Dem Treasury spokeswoman Sarah Olney said: “The Conservative Party has hammered pensioners with years of unfair tax rises and broken its word on the triple lock. “People will not be fooled by yet another empty promise from Rishi Sunak after this record failure.”

