Politics
Zelensky appealed to Biden and Xi Jinping
Volodymyr Zelenskyy appealed to the American and Chinese presidents on the eve of the summit in Switzerland.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appealed to Presidents Joe Biden and Xi Jinping on the eve of the peace summit to be held in Switzerland. He pointed out that Russia is ruled by people who want to make war a norm of burning lives, destroying cities and towns, dividing nations and erasing national borders.
The video accompanying the call was recorded in Kharkiv, against the backdrop of the printing press struck by Russia on May 23. It was published by the president on Telegram.
“Does Russia want dialogue? Ukraine has the greatest experience in the world of deceiving Russia in negotiations. A deception which, in particular, served as a cover for Russia to prepare for this war. It is why global efforts are needed, a peace summit involving leaders who cannot be deceived by Russia and Switzerland are preparing such a summit which will begin on June 15 We have already confirmed the participation of more than 80 countries and continue to. work with leaders by inviting them to this summit. I appeal to world leaders who have so far stayed away from global efforts to prepare for the Peace Summit: to President Biden. , the leader of the United States, to President Xi, the leader of China “The Charter of the United Nations be burned just like these books. And I hope you don't want to either. Please show your leadership in promoting peace, real peace and not just a pause between strikes,” the president said in his speech.
The Head of State stressed that the efforts of the world majority constitute the best guarantee of compliance with obligations.
“Please support the Peace Summit with your personal leadership and participation,” added Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
