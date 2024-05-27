



Levent Kenez/Stockholm The Turkish National Intelligence Organization (MT) is reach out to young people by posting flyers at universities offering career opportunities. They also invite high-performing students for job interviews via text message. TMs“Extraordinary career»posters, first appearing at Boazii University, Bilkent University and more recently at Galatasaray University, feature a QR code directing students to TMscareer page. Studentsare presented with various career options including intelligence specialist, engineer, language expert, technician, drone operator and security officer on the page. There are no logos or text related to MT on the posters. Nordic Monitor has learned that the posters are part of “career days” held on university campuses, where companies and government institutions showcase job opportunities. In addition, ITurkish media reported that students with high GPAs were invitedto job interviews by SMS. The pro-KurdsPeoples The Equality and Democracy Party (DEM) submitted a written request to Vice President Cevdet Ylmaz on Monday, asking how the MT obtained the personal information of graduates and universities. studentswho had never applied for anyjobsand invited them for interviews via text message. The investigation also criticizedTMs efforts to recruit intelligence officers or other personnel through posters without logos or employer text at universities, whichare supposed to be higher education institutions, saying this approach is unacceptable. The written inquiry, submitted by DEM party members Beritan Gne, Kezban Konuku and Ylmaz Hun, also sought clarification on whether the students'private information was shared with MT by university administrations. If so, the investigation seeks to explain the nature of the partnership between university administrations and MT. Furthermore, MPs stressed that MT officials who met students during career days at universities promised high monthly salaries, mentioning figures as high as 150,000 lira (about $4,650). They questioned Vice President Ylmaz about whether these salaries, unusually high by Turkish standards for entry-level positions, were genuine or whether they created false motivation for students. There is no doubt that MT is that of President Recep TayyipErdogan highest priority public institution. Erdogan, who monitors other state institutions and his opponents through MT, appointed a close friend and one of his most trusted advisors, Brahim Kaln, to lead the institution after being re-elected on the 28 May 2023. With Kaln taking office, MT adopted a more active political policy, particularly on social media. By improving communication channels and public relations activities through its website, MT has added sections to provide answers to frequently asked questions. Participating in university career days for the first time, MT recently published sample texts on cryptographic communication on its website. There isseveral series and films on government-funded television channelsthatpromote TM. In April, MT asked elementary school students and preschoolers to write the words security, intelligence and secret agent in pictures or letters as part of the April 23 celebration, known as Children Day in Türkiye. MT, which published the letters and drawings on its website, said it aimed to encourage children to use their imagination. However, some educators and psychologists have noted TMsinitiative detrimental tofor children mental well-being. In a published letter, a young girl wrote:“After falling asleep, I secretly follow my mother like a secret agent. I watch what she does, what she eats and who She speaks after she puts me to bed. The government granted a staggering 125.7% increase to MT's 2024 budget, allocating 17.4 billion Turkish liras ($540 million) to MT in the central budget, a significant increase compared to the 2023 budget of 7. 7 billion TL ($240 million). The budget was approved without modification by Parliament at the end of December. Since 2020 THEthe government stopped publishingTMreports on expenditures and assets that were audited annually by the Court of Accounts (Saytay) on behalf of the legislature, which has the power to control public spending in order to conceal it.TMfinancial resources and assets. Totalworkforceby MTis not officially disclosed, but estimates suggest it is around 20,000, more than double the figure from a decade ago. Furthermore, taking into account a vast network of assets and informantsbothin Türkiye and abroad, the agency is said to have hired more than 50,000 people in various capacities.

