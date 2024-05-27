Donald Trump assured donors he would expel anti-Israel student protesters: report





Former President Donald Trump called anti-Israel protests that erupted on U.S. college campuses a “radical revolution” and vowed to deport any foreign students involved if re-elected, he told donors in New York this month.

One thing I do is [with] any student who protests, I throw him out of the country. You know, there are a lot of foreign students, Trump told the group during a May 14 roundtable, according to the Washington Post.

“As soon as they hear this, they’re going to behave,” the defiant 2024 hopeful added.

Donald Trump has reiterated his intention to crack down on anti-Israeli protesters. Christophe Sadowski

During the meeting, at least one of the donors reportedly lamented the possibility that one of the student protesters could possibly gain political power in the future.

But Trump, 77, assured donors he would fight to end the “radical revolution” on college campuses, saying it “must be stopped now,” the Washington Post reported.

Trump campaign spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt accused President Biden of empowering protesters in a statement to The Post on Monday.

Joe Biden has sided with radical left-wing Democrats like Ilhan Omar and Rashida Talib and empowered anti-Semitic protesters who are destroying our college campuses and threatening to undermine our democracy,” Leavitt said.

“President Trump will stand with American Jews and American citizens, period, and he will not tolerate the presence of terrorist sympathizers on our college campuses. »

Donald Trump is in rivalry with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. AFP via Getty Images

The 45th president also publicly pledged to crack down on anti-Israel protesters. Weeks after Hamas' bloody surprise attack on October 7, 2023, which killed some 1,200 Israelis, Trump pledged to expel “resident aliens” who joined the “pro-jihadist protest.”

If you hate America, if you want to abolish Israel, if you sympathize with jihadists, then we don't want you in our country, and you will not come into our country,” Trump told the Republican Jewish Coalition in Las Vegas in 2017. October.

“I will cancel the student visas of Hamas sympathizers on university campuses and of all foreign residents who participate in pro-jihadist demonstrations,” he continued. “In 2025, we will find you and we will deport you. »

Several Republicans have floated similar ideas in the past. Last October, for example, Senator Marco Rubio (R-Florida) pushed for a resolution revoking the visas of foreign citizens living in the United States and supporting the terrorist group Hamas.

Throughout his first term, Trump formed close ties with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. He moved the American embassy to Jerusalem and helped negotiate the Abraham Accords.

However, after leaving the White House, the former president began mocking Netanyahu in the public eye. He complained that Netanyahu “let us down” just before the United States killed Iranian general Qassem Soleimani in 2020.

During an in-depth interview with Time magazine published last month, Trump discussed his disagreement with Netanyahu and claimed that Israel had withdrawn from the operation to kill Iran's top general.

This was going to be a joint [attack] and all of a sudden we were told Israel wasn't doing it, he told Time. And I wasn't happy about that. It's something I've never forgotten. And that showed me something.

A billboard in Tel Aviv thanks Donald Trump and his wife Melania. AFP via Getty Images

President Biden, 81, also clashed with Netanyahu over concerns that Israel is not trying hard enough to minimize civilian casualties in its war against Hamas.

Meanwhile, Trump has publicly expressed some reservations about the way Israel has waged the war against Hamas, saying the US ally is “absolutely losing the PR war.”

“Every night they broadcast recordings of a building collapsing. They shouldn't release tapes like that. That’s what they do, that’s why they’re losing the PR war,” Trump told conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt last month.

They must finish what they started, and they must finish it quickly, and we must continue to live.

However, despite his reservations about Netanyahu, Trump reportedly told donors at the New York roundtable this month that he intended to support Israel if he returned to the presidency.

