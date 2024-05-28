If the treatment of Lord David Frost is indicative of the Conservatives' electoral strategy, Brexit supporters have reason to be furious. On Friday, the Conservative campaign headquarters had to clarify reports that the peer had been prohibited from standing as a candidate.

Early in the day, friends of Lord Frost let it be known he had been told that his application had been deferred. But like the Daily Express rated compared to other candidatespostponement often meant that a candidate was effectively prevented from running.

Nigel Farage was particularly blunt about the X platform. If David Frost is banned from representing the Conservatives, then we know the truth about them, he tweeted. They claim to be conservative but are [social] liberals.

Prime Minister Sunak, however, was quick to deny the allegation. David Frost has not been stopped from standing as a candidate in July's election, he told reporters aboard a flight from Belfast. This is simply not right.

The process only opened on Wednesday evening and it takes time for the process to complete for the selection of candidates, Mr Sunak explained. It is not true to say that it was blocked.

Had Lord Frost's friends called Mr Sunak's bluff? In their account, it was a senior Conservative who told the peer that his position had been postponed and would be reviewed after three months on May 29.

A former MEP, David Campbell Bannerman, had suffered the same treatment in terms of postponement. As the Express explained: Although a deferral is very rare, it is theoretically to give the candidate more time for development, such as public speaking.

For Mr Campbell Bannerman, as an experienced politician, this was simply a shortcut telling him that, if he wanted to be considered as a future Conservative candidate, he needed to be nicer to Rishi Sunak on his social media. Nothing to do.

Although Mr. Campbell Bannerman is adamant that he has always been loyal to the Conservative Party, that does not include being obsequious to the leader.

Friends of Lord Frost therefore have reason to be skeptical of the explanations from Tory campaign headquarters. When it comes to leadership lse-majestythe pair also has a form.

Last December, Lord Frost suggested that anything that would improve the party's chances at the next election, must be doneaccording to Express.

The centre-left, with whom we must lump the prime minister in after last month's reshuffle, appears content to lose decently, to approving applause from the establishment, he said.

Conservative MPs therefore have a responsibility to think more broadly about whether they believe the current path can lead us to electoral victory. Suggesting that the problem was with the Prime Minister, the peer concluded: If they don't do it, they shouldn't just resign themselves to it, they should do something.

Lord Frost also didn't come to Number 10's attention when it was rumored in January that he had a role to play in the 40,000 YouGov election polls who showed the conservative government loses massively.

For this act of alleged disloyalty, it was understood that the peer was in danger of losing the Tory whip. Lord Frost argued he had the right to criticize the Tory leader. Apparently Team Sunak thought otherwise.

However, after last week's debacle, Lord Frost has been magnanimous. I didn't know if I could run for Commons seats in this election, he told the TelegraphI therefore thank the Prime Minister for making it clear that I could do it.

Yet the fate of other potential candidates remains uncertain. The allegations multiply Prominent supporters of Brexit and Boris Johnson are shunned in favor of more centrist and social democratic entrants.

Mr. Campbell Bannerman, for his part, is threatening action. I am consulting with lawyers regarding a legal injunction to suspend the selection process for as long as it takes to resolve these selection issues, he said, not only on my behalf, but on behalf of a number of other high-ranking and unfairly treated figures.

As for Lord Frost, he keeps his own counsel. The process is very late and time is of the essence, but I will now look at the options.

At last count, 80 Conservative MPs withdraw and CCHQ must find at least 150 candidates before the selection process ends on June 7.

You would think Mr Sunak would be happy to have Lord Frost, Mr Campbell Bannerman and other Brexit stalwarts on board the ship. The fact that difficulties persist suggests that Downing Street has more at stake than electing principled Tories.

