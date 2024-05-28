Politics
Despite Rishi Sunak's denials, fears persist that Brexit supporters would be unable to run as Conservatives in a snap election.
If the treatment of Lord David Frost is indicative of the Conservatives' electoral strategy, Brexit supporters have reason to be furious. On Friday, the Conservative campaign headquarters had to clarify reports that the peer had been prohibited from standing as a candidate.
Early in the day, friends of Lord Frost let it be known he had been told that his application had been deferred. But like the Daily Express rated compared to other candidatespostponement often meant that a candidate was effectively prevented from running.
Nigel Farage was particularly blunt about the X platform. If David Frost is banned from representing the Conservatives, then we know the truth about them, he tweeted. They claim to be conservative but are [social] liberals.
Prime Minister Sunak, however, was quick to deny the allegation. David Frost has not been stopped from standing as a candidate in July's election, he told reporters aboard a flight from Belfast. This is simply not right.
The process only opened on Wednesday evening and it takes time for the process to complete for the selection of candidates, Mr Sunak explained. It is not true to say that it was blocked.
Had Lord Frost's friends called Mr Sunak's bluff? In their account, it was a senior Conservative who told the peer that his position had been postponed and would be reviewed after three months on May 29.
A former MEP, David Campbell Bannerman, had suffered the same treatment in terms of postponement. As the Express explained: Although a deferral is very rare, it is theoretically to give the candidate more time for development, such as public speaking.
For Mr Campbell Bannerman, as an experienced politician, this was simply a shortcut telling him that, if he wanted to be considered as a future Conservative candidate, he needed to be nicer to Rishi Sunak on his social media. Nothing to do.
Although Mr. Campbell Bannerman is adamant that he has always been loyal to the Conservative Party, that does not include being obsequious to the leader.
Friends of Lord Frost therefore have reason to be skeptical of the explanations from Tory campaign headquarters. When it comes to leadership lse-majestythe pair also has a form.
Last December, Lord Frost suggested that anything that would improve the party's chances at the next election, must be doneaccording to Express.
The centre-left, with whom we must lump the prime minister in after last month's reshuffle, appears content to lose decently, to approving applause from the establishment, he said.
Conservative MPs therefore have a responsibility to think more broadly about whether they believe the current path can lead us to electoral victory. Suggesting that the problem was with the Prime Minister, the peer concluded: If they don't do it, they shouldn't just resign themselves to it, they should do something.
Lord Frost also didn't come to Number 10's attention when it was rumored in January that he had a role to play in the 40,000 YouGov election polls who showed the conservative government loses massively.
For this act of alleged disloyalty, it was understood that the peer was in danger of losing the Tory whip. Lord Frost argued he had the right to criticize the Tory leader. Apparently Team Sunak thought otherwise.
However, after last week's debacle, Lord Frost has been magnanimous. I didn't know if I could run for Commons seats in this election, he told the TelegraphI therefore thank the Prime Minister for making it clear that I could do it.
Yet the fate of other potential candidates remains uncertain. The allegations multiply Prominent supporters of Brexit and Boris Johnson are shunned in favor of more centrist and social democratic entrants.
Mr. Campbell Bannerman, for his part, is threatening action. I am consulting with lawyers regarding a legal injunction to suspend the selection process for as long as it takes to resolve these selection issues, he said, not only on my behalf, but on behalf of a number of other high-ranking and unfairly treated figures.
As for Lord Frost, he keeps his own counsel. The process is very late and time is of the essence, but I will now look at the options.
At last count, 80 Conservative MPs withdraw and CCHQ must find at least 150 candidates before the selection process ends on June 7.
You would think Mr Sunak would be happy to have Lord Frost, Mr Campbell Bannerman and other Brexit stalwarts on board the ship. The fact that difficulties persist suggests that Downing Street has more at stake than electing principled Tories.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.nysun.com/article/despite-rishi-sunaks-denials-fears-persist-that-brexiteers-are-being-barred-from-running-as-conservatives-in-snap-election
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Despite Rishi Sunak's denials, fears persist that Brexit supporters would be unable to run as Conservatives in a snap election.
- Death toll rises to 21 after storms sweep through several US states | Weather news
- Hitting the right notes | Peninsula Daily News
- Chandigarh Table Tennis League: Chandigarh Table Tennis League on 29 May 30 | Chandigarh News
- Anya Taylor-Joy flaunts her long legs in a chic mini dress in NYC for Furiosa promotions
- Defense technology startup BlueHalo makes lasers that can shoot drones out of the sky, which is what persuaded the Army to buy its products.
- China introduces its own version of Chat GPT to implant President Jinping in people's minds
- Donald Trump castigated for “human scum”
- A gripping Vietnam War drama that Hollywood would never make
- Fashion activist Aja Barber encourages us to change our shopping behavior
- The graphic video shows the scale of the disaster in Rafah
- An earthquake was detected in the Kansas Flint Hills