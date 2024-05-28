Donald Trump castigated for “human scum”





Donald Trump is facing backlash after focusing one of his Memorial Day messages on his various legal challenges as he runs for re-election.

The former president and presumptive Republican presidential candidate posted two messages to his Truth Social account Monday morning in reference to the federal holiday. One featured a photo of Trump saluting a grave with the text: “We can never replace them. We can never repay them, but we can always remember them.”

In the second, shared a little more than two hours later, the former president wished a “Happy Memorial Day to everyone, including the human scum who are working so hard to destroy our once great country.”

The post mentioned “Trump-hating radical left federal judge” Lewis Kaplan, who presided over his two separate defamation cases brought against him by former columnist E. Jean Carroll. Trump also took a swipe at New York Judge Arthur Engoron, who in February found the former president, his two eldest sons and others associated with the Trump Organization responsible for defrauding lenders.

Several Trump critics took to social media and slammed the former president for using his Memorial Day message to make a statement about his legal battles. The Biden-Harris HQ account, associated with President Joe Biden's re-election campaign, shared a screenshot of Trump's controversial post on X, formerly known as Twitter, writing: “Trump Posts Memorial Message Day without any mention of fallen American service members. calling those who don’t support him “human scum.”

The account focused on attacking the judges and the prosecution in his criminal trial is totally unfit to exercise his functions. »

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump competes in the NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 26 in Concord, North Carolina. Trump faced backlash online for posting one of his Memorial Day messages…Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump attends the NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on the 26th May in Concord, North Carolina. Trump faced backlash online for posting one of his Memorial Day messages directed at the “human scum” who are behind his long list of legal challenges. More from Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

“What in God's green earth is wrong with this country,” wrote Andrew Weissmann, a lawyer and regular legal analyst for MSNBC, responding to a post comparing Trump's message to that of former President Barack Obama. “What happened to patriotism, decency and self-sacrifice? So grateful to those who serve in and out of uniform every day.”

“Where are all the Republican elected officials sharing Trump’s long Memorial Day post?” added Ron Filipkowski, editor-in-chief of the progressive news site MeidasTouch and a frequent Trump critic. “Aren't you proud of your party leader and what he had to say? Why don't you publicize it to your supporters and voters?”

Newsweek reached out to Trump's press team via email for comment on the criticism.

The former president faces four criminal charges as he fights for a second chance at the White House. He was also convicted of sexual abuse and business fraud.

Trump is expected to face Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee, in November. The president said in his Memorial Day message to , as generations of heroes rest in eternal peace, we live in the light of the freedom they continued to burn.

A handful of Trump supporters responded to the former president's criticism, pointing out that his message regarding his legal battles followed a message remembering those who died while serving in the U.S. armed forces. Conservative commentator and executive producer of The Benny Show podcast Alex Lorusso wrote under the Biden-Harris HQ account's post: “Conveniently, he didn't mention his first post of the day.”

Trump's campaign account, Team Trump, shared several posts in honor of the holiday, including one that included audio of the former president's Memorial Day speech in 2018. Former first lady Melania Trump said in his own statement to X: “Today we pay tribute. to the brave souls who sacrificed their lives for our freedom. Their selfless acts of courage will forever be remembered and honored.

