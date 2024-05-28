Netanyahu admits attack on Rafah camp was a 'tragic mistake'





Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu admitted the IDF made a tragic mistake after dozens of civilians were killed in an airstrike near a UN compound in the southern Gaza town of Rafa. More than 35 civilians were killed in a fire that broke out after the Israeli air force attack, an Israeli government spokesperson said Monday. In a statement to the Knesset, Netanyahu said: Despite our best efforts not to harm innocent civilians, a tragic mistake took place last night. We are investigating the incident and will reach a conclusion as this is our policy. The Israeli military said earlier it was investigating Palestinian media reports that dozens of Gaza civilians had been killed and injured in the attack on a Hamas compound in the northern Tel Sultan section. -west of the city. The targets of the attack were named as Yassin Rabia, head of Hamas headquarters in Judea and Samaria, and Khaled Nagar, a senior leader of the terrorist groups' wing in Judea and Samaria. The IDF spokesperson said earlier that the strike was carried out in accordance with international law, was based on intelligence and was carried out using precision weapons. However, the spokesperson continued, it is known that as a result of the attack and the fire that broke out in the area, a number of people not involved were injured. The incident remains under investigation. The Israeli army announced Monday afternoon that the military attorney general had ordered an investigation into the incident conducted by the General Staff Investigative Mechanism, an independent body that is not subordinate to the chief of staff. staff, Lieutenant General Herzi Halevi. The mechanism is investigating the circumstances of the deaths of civilians in the area of ​​the attack. The Israeli army regrets the injuries suffered by those not involved in the hostilities, the army statement said. Labor leader Keir Starmer was asked about the Rafah strike at a campaign event in Sussex earlier today, saying he had reiterated his calls for a ceasefire.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thejc.com/news/israel/netanyahu-acknowledges-strike-on-rafah-camp-was-tragic-mistake-brk8unrk The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos