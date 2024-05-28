Trump attacks E. Jean Carroll again in post calling his enemies human scum





Top line

Former President Donald Trump attacked E. Jean Carroll and others involved in his series of legal troubles in a Memorial Day article on Truth Social, despite threats of another potential defamation lawsuit because Trump already has to tens of millions in Carroll.

Trump was ordered to pay Carroll $83.3 million in a defamation lawsuit in January, after… [+] be ordered to pay $5 million.

Trump began Monday's message with Happy Memorial Day to all, before launching into a tirade against his enemies Human Scum, the radical left and key figures involved in his trials, past and present.

Trump said he had never met Carroll before, a claim he has repeatedly made when saying a quick handshake at a celebrity event 25 years ago doesn't count !

The former president went on to say that Carroll did not know when the so-called event occurred (Carroll wrote fall 1995 or spring 1996 in an op-ed accusing Trump of assault), that he did not had not filed a police report and had not produced the report. dress she threatened me with in reference to Judge Lewis Kaplan's refusal to conduct DNA testing during Carroll's first trial against Trump.

Following Carroll's latest trial, she and her attorney, Roberta Kaplan, repeatedly indicated that they would potentially sue Trump again if he continued to defame her.

Kaplan reiterated these statements in an email to Forbes, saying: We have said repeatedly since the jury's last verdict in January that all options are on the table. And that remains true today, all options are on the table.

A representative for the Trump campaign did not immediately respond to Forbes' requests for comment.

Large number

$91.6 million. That's the amount Trump deposited in March to guarantee he would pay the $83.3 million verdict from one of Carroll's defamation lawsuits against Trump, with additional interest.

Key context

In 2019, Carroll accused Trump of sexually assaulting her in the 1990s, eventually filing a defamation suit in November after the former president said he did not know her and that she was not his type. She filed a second defamation suit in November 2022, alleging defamation and sexual assault. A jury found Trump guilty of defamation and sexual abuse last May, ordering him to pay Carroll $5 million in damages, while rejecting the rape allegation. The first defamation suit went to trial in January, and Trump was ordered to pay Carroll an additional $83.3 million in damages. In late April, Kaplan upheld the verdict and rejected Trump's proposal for a new trial in Carroll's case.

Tangent

The jury in Trump's criminal trial is expected to begin deliberating Wednesday. Trump faces 34 counts of falsifying business records.

