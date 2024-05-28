Prepare to invade Taiwan by 2027: US general takes Xi Jinping at his word





Conflict in the Taiwan Strait is not inevitable, Deputy Commander of the US Indo-Pacific Command Lieutenant General Stephen Sklenka recently stressed. How Taiwan News He expressed cautious optimism that war could be avoided within the National Press Club of Australia. During the conversation, Sklenka mentioned that Chinese leader Xi Jinping had previously called on the People's Liberation Army to prepare for an invasion of Taiwan by 2027. Sklenka sees the need for appropriate preparatory measures. If your opponent says he wants to be ready at a certain time, my personal philosophy is that I should also be ready when he is, the general told Taiwan News. US general avoids commenting on Australian involvement Sklenka was unable to clearly answer the question of whether Australian AUKUS submarines were part of the Indo-Pacific Command's plans. AUKUS is a trilateral security pact between Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States and was established in September 2021. The general stressed that the decision on this would be in the distant future. He nevertheless stressed that the United States would share its plans with Australia. But no one in the United States expects the country to actively participate in a possible conflict, because these are national sovereign decisions. The commander of the US Indo-Pacific Command, Admiral John Aquilino, warned in March that China was pursuing the possibility of annexing Taiwan by 2027. Despite a declining Chinese economy, there is a conscious decision to finance military capabilities, Aquilino warned. China intensified its military operations immediately after Lai took office. China has intensified its military activities around Taiwan and conducted military exercises near Taiwan and its remote islands of Kinmen and Matsu following the inauguration of Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te on May 20. According to China, these exercises constitute punishment for separatist forces seeking “Taiwan independence”. Taiwan Presidential Office spokesperson Karen Kuo called China's military provocations regrettable. Maintaining regional peace and stability is a shared responsibility and goal on both sides of the Strait, Kuo said, according to Taiwan News. Taiwan has the situation under control and will continue to defend democracy. From Norway to Poland: NATO countries build a drone wall against the Russian threat

