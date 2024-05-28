Sunak says national service plan is the right thing to do despite backlash

Rishi Sunak has defended his “bold” plan to restore a form of compulsory national service amid a ministerial backlash and Tory confusion over the policy.

The British Prime Minister said the policy, which would force 18-year-olds to join the army or cyber defense forces, or undertake voluntary work in the community, would make society “more cohesive” and would strengthen the defense of the United Kingdom.

But a serving minister complained he was not consulted on the £2.5bn policy and senior Tories questioned whether parents would face fines if their adult children refused to take part.

I hate to be pedantic, but government policy would have been developed by ministers on the advice of officials and agreed collectively. I would have had my say on behalf of NI. But this proposal was developed by one or more political advisors and spouted on the candidates,… – Rt Hon Steve Baker FRSA 🗽 (@SteveBakerFRSA) May 27, 2024

Under the Conservative plan, which is expected to be fully implemented by 2029-30 if Mr Sunak wins the election, all 18-year-olds will be legally required to complete a 12-month traineeship in the armed forces or cyber defense, or to give the equivalent of one weekend per month to volunteer in their community.

Around 30,000 full-time military internships will be offered, with the vast majority of 18-year-olds expected to take on mandatory community roles, working with organizations such as charities, the NHS, the police or firefighters.

Mr Sunak told reporters during a campaign visit to Buckinghamshire: “This modern form of national service will mean young people gain the skills and opportunities they need that will stand them in good stead in life.

“This will foster a culture of service that will be incredibly powerful in making our society more cohesive and, in a more uncertain and dangerous world, it will strengthen the security and resilience of our country.

“For all these reasons, I think this is absolutely the right thing to do. Yes, it's bold, but that's the kind of leadership I provide.

But Northern Ireland Minister Steve Baker publicly criticized the way the policy had been “imposed” on Conservative candidates.

He suggested that if it was government policy rather than a Conservative proposal, he would have had a say due to the particularly sensitive topics around military service in Northern Ireland.

“But this proposal was developed by one or more political advisers and was presented to candidates, some of whom are relevant ministers,” he said.

In a sign of broader unease with the policy, he added: “History has proven time and time again that freedom under law – not coercion and planning – is the surest path to freedom. peace and prosperity. »

Broadcast interviews with senior Conservatives also showed that key points of the policy were not yet defined, and that a royal commission had promised to develop the details.

British ministers have compared it to requiring children to attend school or training until the age of 18, which can expose parents to fines if their children fail to turn up for school. school.

British Foreign Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan did not rule out the possibility that parents could be taken to court if their children refused to take part in the program.

Asked on Times Radio whether parents would face prosecution if their 18-year-olds – legally adults – refused to join the army or volunteer, she replied: “I I'm not going to write the detailed policy now. This is what a program of work for a royal commission will do.

Conservative deputy speaker James Daly said Ms Trevelyan “certainly has no responsibility in this area” and asked: “Why do you think a parent of an 18-year-old would go to prison in because of the actions of an 18 year old? -old?”

Conservative peer Lord Goldsmith, an ally of former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, hit out at Mr Sunak and indicated he believed the Tories were on course for electoral disaster.

“I understand the anger at Sunak who has damaged the party almost beyond repair and who has virtually guaranteed that the majority of his MPs will lose their jobs next month,” the former minister said.

“But it is difficult to muster much sympathy given that none of this would have happened without the complicity of a majority of the party and what is happening now was entirely predictable, even predicted.

“The hope is that when Sunak disappears to California in a few weeks, there will be at least a few decent MPs left to rebuild around.”

Labor has stepped up its attacks on the national service plan, with Sir Keir Starmer branding it an “army of teenage dads”.

Shadow general treasurer Jonathan Ashworth said: “Tory MPs are arguing among themselves over whether they will arrest parents, whether it will apply to Northern Ireland and how much it will cost. It's a disaster, total chaos, and the country deserves so much better.