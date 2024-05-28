China introduces its own version of Chat GPT to implant President Jinping in people's minds





This may come as a surprise to many, but China is now trying to eternalize Xi by introducing its AI-based version of GPT Chat. The Chinese president's name has appeared in several aspects of Beijing's political and foreign affairs over the years, but the technologically advanced nation has now taken a step forward: immortalizing Xi Jinping and his thoughts in all Chinese minds. a lot, but China is now trying to eternalize Xi by introducing its AI-based version of Chat GPT. What sets the Chinese version of Open AI's iconic chatbot apart is the introduction of thoughts and beliefs that align with those of President Xi Jinping. explains the probable reason for the introduction of such a chatbot by mentioning in its report: “Beijing's latest attempt to control the way artificial intelligence informs Chinese internet users was deployed in the form of a chatbot trained on the thoughts of President Xi Jinping. » The chatbot was trained in the president's political philosophy, known as “Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era,” as well as other official documents provided by the Cyberspace Administration from China. The effort to ensure AI understands Xi's philosophy comes as Chinese officials navigate balancing the country's draconian free speech controls with fostering AI development and creating rivals like ChatGPT. Open AI, the Financial Times reported. China's top internet regulator has rolled out the Extended Language Model (LLM) based on Chinese President Xi Jinping's political philosophy and called it “secure and reliable,” according to the South China Morning Post. The machine learning language model was launched by the China Cyberspace Research Institute, which is under the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC), the national regulator, it said. The philosophy, as well as other selected themes in cyberspace, are aligned with official government discourse. , constitute the main content of the LLM, according to an article published Monday on the WeChat account of the administration magazine, reports the publication. However, the platform is still not open to the general public. It is currently used in a research center under the powerful Internet regulator. In its article, Fortune magazine expressed doubts about how the chatbot will be used in China. “- is intended for use, or even whether it will be made public. But it is not difficult to imagine how such a model could be used as a tool to enforce ideological orthodoxy,” the magazine reported. two of the most technologically powerful nations in the world are surely gearing up for an AI arms race in the future. Perhaps the only way to end such a situation is to introduce strict global regulations. The European Union recently made history by giving final approval to the world's first law to regulate AI. “The flagship legislation follows a 'risk-based' approach, meaning the higher the risk of harm to society, the stricter the rules. world and can set a global standard for AI regulation,” the EU said in a statement. The new law aims to foster the development and adoption of safe and reliable AI systems in the single market of the EU by private and public actors Currently, it aims to ensure respect for the fundamental rights of EU citizens and to stimulate investment and innovation in the field of artificial intelligence. Europe The AI ​​Act applies only to areas covered by EU law and provides exemptions, including for systems used exclusively for military and defense purposes, as well as for research purposes. Introducing similar laws globally can only hamper rivalry and channel AI towards positive outcomes.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsday.co.zw/theindependent/international/article/200027493/china-introduces-own-chat-gpt-version-to-implant-president-jinping-in-peoples-mind The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos