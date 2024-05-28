Erdoan speaks with Iranian leader; criticism of Israel from NATO countries is increasing

Nov. 26 (UPI) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan spoke with his Iranian counterpart, President Ebrahim Raisi, on Sunday about the war in Gaza as international criticism of Israel continues to grow.

Raissi said in a report that Hamas – the Palestinian militia at war with Israel, which considers it a terrorist organization – the “legitimate and legal government” in Gaza. The phone call was confirmed in a reading published by the Turkish Presidency Office.

During the call, Raisi stressed to Erdoan that the United States is “the killer of the people of Gaza” and described any future interference in Gaza's future as “a continuation of this country's crimes against the Palestinians.” “.

The Iranian leader said after the phone call that Hamas must decide Gaza's future and that the United States “does not have the right to interfere or make decisions for the people of Gaza, and any action they take in this regard is condemned.”

He added that he hopes the joint cooperation between Iran and Turkey “will be a model” for future interactions between Islamic countries.

An International Red Cross vehicle carrying Russian Israeli hostage Ron Krivoy freed by Hamas heads towards the Rafah border point with Egypt before his transfer to Israel, Sunday, November 26, 2023. The Israeli military said that 13 hostages released in northern Gaza City had returned to Israeli territory, and four others were on their way via the Rafah crossing point, between the Gaza Strip and Egypt. Photo by Ismail Muhammad/UPI

Raisi's comments and the apparently growing friendship between Iran and Turkey could pose challenges for the United States. Turkey is a long-standing and key member of the NATO alliance, while the United States is also closely allied with Israel.

“The call focused on Israel's illegal attacks on Gaza, humanitarian aid activities for the Palestinians and the steps to be taken to achieve a lasting ceasefire in the region,” the Turkish statement said.

Palestinians queue outside a gas station to refill their cooking bottles, in Rafah, southern Gaza, Sunday, November 26, 2023, after the arrival of 150 trucks of humanitarian supplies in the Gaza Strip. The aid arrived for the first time in 49 days as part of the 4-day humanitarian pause for the exchange of prisoners between the Israeli army and the Palestinian group Hamas in the Gaza Strip. Photo by Ismail Muhammad/UPI

“President Erdoan stressed the importance of a common position of the Islamic world, especially Turkey and Iran, against Israeli atrocities in the Palestinian territories. President Erdoan said that Iran and Turkey will continue to work together to make the temporary ceasefire permanent and achieve a lasting ceasefire.

But criticism of Israel is growing from other NATO members allied with the United States. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez visited the Rafah border Friday from Gaza to Egypt with Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo.

Israelis hold posters and chant “Guilty” during a protest calling for the resignation of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu outside his residence in Jerusalem on Saturday, November 25, 2023. Protesters accuse Netanyahu of failing to protect residents from Gaza border communities the Hamas massacre of October 7. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI

Together they also met with Mahmoud Abbas, the president of the Palestinian Authority – the internationally recognized government of the State of Palestine. Sanchez said he was open to recognizing the Palestinian state, even against the wishes of the European Union. About 139 of the 193 member countries of the United Nations recognize Palestine as a sovereign nation, while about 163 recognize Israel.

“The Spanish government is committed to a two-state solution that will end endless cycles of violence and allow Palestine and Israel to coexist in peace and security,” Sanchez said on Twitter. “The Palestinian Authority must be reestablished in Gaza and provide security and basic services to the population.”

But Sanchez's comments during his speech at the border, in which he called the situation a “humanitarian catastrophe” sparked a diplomatic row with Israel, each summoning the ambassador of the other.

On Saturday, De Croo said he I stuck to the comments he did the day before during a visit to Rafah.

And last month, the head of the Palestine Liberation Organization met German Ambassador Deike Potzel » while Turkish diplomats responded to Israel's “slander”.

Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen announced he had recalled diplomats from Ankara after Erdogan chastised Israel for bombing Gaza in its war against Hamas, which Erdogan defended by saying he “fought to protect his land and his citizens.”

Even Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store called Israel's response to the Hamas militia attack “disproportionate.” last month while the French Foreign Ministry, a country that has long faced allegations of Islamophobic policies, called on Israel to better “protect the Palestinian population.”

Greece has warned Israel that its war against Hamas would lead to a wave of undocumented migrants, a major problem for the country which has seen an influx of Syrian refugees in recent years, although Greece and Turkey have been at odds in the passed on the question of Europe. refugee crisis.

Even NATO itself, which initially made a series of pro-Israel statements in early October, has backed away from addressing the conflict. He published just five items on its website since early November, primarily to discuss humanitarian aid to Gaza and reiterate its assertion that Israel has the “right to defend itself.”