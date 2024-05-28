Donald Trump would be worse for the markets than Joe Biden, says Bill Gross





This article is an on-site version of our FirstFT newsletter. Subscribers can sign up for our Asia, Europe/Africa or Americas edition to receive the newsletter every weekday morning. Discover all our newsletters here

Good morning. A Donald Trump victory in the US presidential election would be more downbeat and disruptive for bond markets than Joe Biden's re-election, according to longtime fixed income investor Bill Gross.

Although he pointed out that Biden's presidency has also been responsible for billions of dollars in deficit spending, Gross said a Trump victory would exacerbate America's growing deficits.

These comments contradict one of Trump's main claims that he should be trusted and that he would be stronger on the economy than Biden.

Read the full story.

Here's what I'm keeping an eye on today:

United States: Search teams continue to sift through rubble after deadly storms. Forecasters believe that the greatest risk will now shift to the east.

Europe: The Ifo Institute releases its monthly business climate index for Germany, while the French National Assembly considers a bill backed by President Emmanuel Macron to authorize medical assistance in dying.

African Development Bank: Annual week-long meetings of multilateral lenders begin in Nairobi, focusing on the continent's economic transformation.

World Health Organization: The group's 77th annual meeting begins in Geneva with the theme “All for health, health for all”.

Markets closed: It's Memorial Day in the United States, which honors those who have died in military service. The United Kingdom has a public holiday in the spring.

Five other headline news

1. The United States is expected to lift its ban on the sale of offensive weapons to Saudi Arabia, potentially in the coming weeks. Joe Biden suspended the sale of these weapons to the kingdom three years ago and lifting it would be the latest sign of improving ties between the administration and Riyadh.

2. ECB chief economist signals likely rate cut next week. Philip Lane told Martin Arnold in Frankfurt: Barring any major surprises, at this stage what we are seeing is enough to remove the top level of restriction. It now seems almost certain that the ECB will be one of the first major central banks to cut rates. Here's more from the exclusive interview.

3. Hamas fires rockets at Israel. Israeli airstrikes hit Rafah, leaving dozens dead or injured. The Israeli military said it had struck a Hamas compound in Rafah but was investigating the specific incident in a U.N.-run security zone. Here's what we know.

4. Taiwan's new president calls on U.S. lawmakers to help strengthen his defense. Lai Ching-te's request follows two days of Chinese military exercises around Taiwan, which the U.S. government called provocations.

5. The American market modernization plan will have enormous repercussions. The project will go live tomorrow, reducing the time needed to finalize the millions of securities transactions on its markets each day. Jennifer Hughes and Harriet Clarfelt explain why and what could be going wrong…

Ronald Reagan's Big Read Changed the Conversation, Ruchir Sharma Tells AFP via Getty Images

Don't miss this searing essay on what went wrong with capitalism. Ruchir Sharma, chairman of Rockefeller International, says the premises of capitalism have not been put into practice for decades.

We also read…

Latham & Watkins: The US law firm has more than doubled its size in the UK over the past decade and has attracted coveted blue-chip clients from its UK rivals. Here's how.

Automakers are electrifying Brazil's unique cars made from sugarcane: the industry is betting that the different technologies offered to Brazilian motorists will help spark a new era for domestic car manufacturing.

Israel: Local U.S. governments that invest taxpayer dollars have become among the largest and most controversial investors in Israeli bonds, strengthening its wartime economy.

Elon Musk's artificial intelligence startup xAI closes $6 billion funding round: Investor fervor for OpenAI's new challengers continues unabated and among those investing are many of Elon Musk's most loyal backers.

Building a drone wall: Six NATO countries plan a coordinated drone system to protect against hybrid attacks from Russia. Here are more details on the plan.

Chart of the day

Young women are falling in love with dating apps. The decline in users of apps such as Tinder and Bumble comes amid growing reports of dating app fatigue and burnout. This is how companies try to win back users.

Take a break from the news Matt Kenyon

As Americans are politically divided, people in places as far apart as Utah, North Carolina, Tennessee and Washington share a sense of abandonment, writes Rana Foroohar in this essential column on how to solve America's loneliness crisis. UNITED STATES.

Additional contributions from Emily Goldberg and Tee Zhuo.

Newsletters recommended for you

Remarkable journalism that is a must-read and not to be missed. register here

Sort out your financial life Learn how to make smarter financial decisions and boost your personal finances with Claer Barrett. register here

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/b4fa4d51-dbaa-4a00-afbc-fffc53c66cbf The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos