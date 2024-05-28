Politics
Sunak defends national service plan
“I think it's the right thing to do because that's how we will ensure a secure future for everyone and for our country,” Sunak told reporters on the campaign trail on Monday at Chesham Football Club, just in north London.
“It’s a clear plan, a bold action.”
Under Sunak's national service scheme, 18-year-olds will be able to choose between spending one weekend a month volunteering for a year or taking up one of 30,000 places to spend a year in the armed forces .
The Conservative Party said the proposal would be funded by cracking down on tax evasion and evasion and diverting money from the UK's Shared Prosperity Fund, which existed to reduce regional economic inequality. Home Secretary James Cleverly told media there would be no criminal penalties for failing to comply with compulsory service, but people would be forced to do so, without providing further details .
Sunak's comments come as the country's main parties hold campaign events to meet voters ahead of the July 4 national election, with the ruling Conservatives trailing opposition Labor by around 20 points.
The National Service announcement follows comments by Labor Party leader Sir Keir Starmer on Saturday that he supported allowing 16 and 17-year-olds to vote.
Sunak's decision to call a summer election left lawmakers in his own party blindsided last week, with some saying they were baffled and frustrated by the timing of the vote.
Steve Baker, Britain's Northern Ireland minister, who backed Liz Truss in a 2022 leadership contest to replace Boris Johnson, released a statement on his website, criticizing the policy and lack of transparency in the policy-making process.
“The candidates are not involved and even the relevant secretaries of state are surprised when the policy is announced. This is perhaps the worst aspect of the democratic process and I have no reason to think that it is not current in the Labor Party.
“When people do no harm, the government should let them work according to their own virtues and vices in voluntary association with other people,” Baker said.
Conservative MP suspended for supporting right-wing party
Meanwhile, MP Lucy Allan, who had said she would not stand in the election, was suspended from the ruling Conservative Party on Monday after supporting the candidate of the right-wing Reform UK party.
This marks a further setback for Sunak, as dozens of Conservative MPs have already declared they will not stand in the July 4 election.
Allan, 59, who represented the English town of Telford and had been an MP for nine years, said on social media that she was backing the Reform Party's Alan Adams to be the constituency's next MP.
A Conservative Party spokesperson said she had been suspended from the party with “immediate effect”, adding that “a vote for the Reform Party is a vote for Keir Starmer”.
A poll by More in Common, released a day after Sunak called the election on Wednesday, showed support of 44% for Labor and 27% for the Conservatives, with Britain's right-wing Reform party at 10%.
Earlier this year, former Conservative Party vice-president Lee Anderson, who was suspended from the party following accusations of Islamophobia, defected to the Reform Party, which has Brexit campaigner Nigel as its honorary president Farage.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.odt.co.nz/star-news/star-international/sunak-defends-national-service-plan
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Sunak defends national service plan
- Birmingham Airport sees chaos with Bank Holiday travelers waiting in queues for hours | uk news
- SRK is wearing a multi-crore Richard Mille watch worth Rs.
- Evans will captain England in the first edition of the Over-70 World Cup
- The hottest summer shorts this year are N-Metal Bermuda shorts
- Donald Trump would be worse for the markets than Joe Biden, says Bill Gross
- Dylan Minnette reveals why he stopped performing
- PM Modi to hold his first roadshow in Kolkata today | Kolkata News
- Death of Johnny Wactor: the actor dies at 37 following a fatal gunshot wound | News
- Stony Brook's Masera named to the IWLCA All-America First Team
- Deepika Padukone's stunning 'sunny yellow' maternity dress sold for Rs 34K for charity: report |
- Arizona church educates congregants about skin cancer |