Sunak defends national service plan

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak stands by his promise to introduce compulsory national service if re-elected, saying he would take “bold action” at the right time after criticism of the plan, including from within his own left.

“I think it's the right thing to do because that's how we will ensure a secure future for everyone and for our country,” Sunak told reporters on the campaign trail on Monday at Chesham Football Club, just in north London.

“It’s a clear plan, a bold action.”

Under Sunak's national service scheme, 18-year-olds will be able to choose between spending one weekend a month volunteering for a year or taking up one of 30,000 places to spend a year in the armed forces .

The Conservative Party said the proposal would be funded by cracking down on tax evasion and evasion and diverting money from the UK's Shared Prosperity Fund, which existed to reduce regional economic inequality. Home Secretary James Cleverly told media there would be no criminal penalties for failing to comply with compulsory service, but people would be forced to do so, without providing further details .

Sunak's comments come as the country's main parties hold campaign events to meet voters ahead of the July 4 national election, with the ruling Conservatives trailing opposition Labor by around 20 points.

The National Service announcement follows comments by Labor Party leader Sir Keir Starmer on Saturday that he supported allowing 16 and 17-year-olds to vote.

Sunak's decision to call a summer election left lawmakers in his own party blindsided last week, with some saying they were baffled and frustrated by the timing of the vote.

Steve Baker, Britain's Northern Ireland minister, who backed Liz Truss in a 2022 leadership contest to replace Boris Johnson, released a statement on his website, criticizing the policy and lack of transparency in the policy-making process.

“The candidates are not involved and even the relevant secretaries of state are surprised when the policy is announced. This is perhaps the worst aspect of the democratic process and I have no reason to think that it is not current in the Labor Party.

“When people do no harm, the government should let them work according to their own virtues and vices in voluntary association with other people,” Baker said.

Conservative MP suspended for supporting right-wing party

Meanwhile, MP Lucy Allan, who had said she would not stand in the election, was suspended from the ruling Conservative Party on Monday after supporting the candidate of the right-wing Reform UK party.

This marks a further setback for Sunak, as dozens of Conservative MPs have already declared they will not stand in the July 4 election.

Allan, 59, who represented the English town of Telford and had been an MP for nine years, said on social media that she was backing the Reform Party's Alan Adams to be the constituency's next MP.

A Conservative Party spokesperson said she had been suspended from the party with “immediate effect”, adding that “a vote for the Reform Party is a vote for Keir Starmer”.

A poll by More in Common, released a day after Sunak called the election on Wednesday, showed support of 44% for Labor and 27% for the Conservatives, with Britain's right-wing Reform party at 10%.

Earlier this year, former Conservative Party vice-president Lee Anderson, who was suspended from the party following accusations of Islamophobia, defected to the Reform Party, which has Brexit campaigner Nigel as its honorary president Farage.