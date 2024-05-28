Trump tries to rewrite what happened at the Libertarian Convention after being booed on stage





Donald Trump has worked overtime to tell a new story about what happened at the Libertarian National Convention in Washington DC, after being loudly booed and jeered by the audience.

The Republican presidential candidate confidently told the crowd at the Washington Hilton on Saturday night that the Libertarian Party should nominate Trump for president, only for howls of derision to ring out.

That's good, Mr. Trump replied sarcastically, with a rictus smile.

Maybe you don't want to win. Only do this if you want to win. If you want to lose, don't do this. Continue to receive 3 percent every four years.

Apparently seeing the need for damage control, Mr. Trump took to Truth Social to insist that his appearance was a resounding success.

In a reposting frenzy, he published a series of cherry-picked messages from his allies praising his speech, including those from far-right activist Laura Loomer, MAGA War Room and Johnny MAGA.

In another post on his social media platform, he also tried to claim that he could have won the party's White House nomination if he really wanted to.

Libertarian Party Chairwoman Angela McArdle ruled Sunday that Mr. Trump did not even qualify for the party's nomination because he did not submit a nomination package.

Former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump addresses the Libertarian National Convention in Washington DC (Jose Luis Magana/AP)

In response, Mr. Trump claimed in a Truth Social article: The reason I didn't file for the Libertarian nomination, which I absolutely would have gotten if I wanted (as everyone else has) (as I could see from the enthusiasm of the crowd last night!), was the fact that as a Republican candidate, I am not allowed to have the nomination of another party.

Regardless, I believe I will get the majority of Libertarian votes.

Mr. Trump continued his message by mocking his independent rival Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who spoke at the same event Friday: Junior Kennedy is a radical left-wing Democrat, who destroyed everything he touched , particularly in New York and New England, and in particular, with regard to the cost and practicality of energy.

He's not a libertarian. Only a fool would vote for him!

In the end, both RFK Jr and Mr. Trump lost, with Chase Oliver ultimately securing the party's nomination.

Mr. Trump's allies were quick to support his alternate reality regarding the support of the former president's Libertarian Party.

Appearing on CNN's State of the Union Sunday morning, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, a former GOP presidential rival turned staunch Trump defender, said: I saw a wave of red hats at the Libertarian convention .

Donald Trump's popularity continues to rise, but he doesn't just attend the Libertarian Convention. He also holds rallies [the] Bronx. He's doing something, what I think of as a 50-state strategy.

The senator continued: I give him a lot of credit and visit him in places Republicans have never gone before. If we want to win this election cycle, we need to go where we weren't invited.

And seeing the former president take this seriously is, in my opinion, a strong sign and one of the reasons why we're seeing the polls moving in his direction.

What Mr. Scott neglected to mention in his interview with Dana Bash, according to Semafor reporter Dave Weigel, was that the red hats he spotted at the convention were actually supporting Argentine President Javier Milei, not Mr. Trump, and read: “Make Argentina great.” Again.

