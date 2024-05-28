President Jokowi: UKT increase canceled for this year





President Joko Widodo has announced the cancellation of the one-time tuition fee (UKT) increase at state universities (PTN), originally planned for this year. In a press release at Istora Senayan, Jakarta, Monday, May 27, 2024, President Jokowi said that he conveyed his considerations to the Minister of Education, Culture, Research and Technology ( Mendikbudristek) Nadiem Makarim until the decision was finally made. “Yes, I am making reflections, but the Minister of Education and Culture has already made it known that the temporary UKT, which has a very high increase, is canceled and will be organized in such a way that you can be recalled , but later the technical question will be asked to the Minister of Education and Culture, but in essence it was canceled by the Minister of Education and Culture,” the President said. Furthermore, President Jokowi confirmed that the increase in UKT will first be evaluated and studied and is likely to come into effect next year. “This possibility will first be evaluated, then the increase for each university will be studied and calculated so that it is possible that the policy of the Ministry of Education and Culture will start to increase next year. “There is therefore an indirect rupture as is currently the case,” he added. Previously, President Joko Widodo received the Minister of Education and Culture at Merdeka Palace, Jakarta, Monday morning (05/27) to discuss the issue of increasing the UKT. The Minister of Education and Culture explained that this decision was taken after intensive assessment and discussions with various relevant parties, including chancellors, as well as after listening to the aspirations of students and the community. “Yesterday we also met with the chancellors and we, the Department for Education and Culture, took the decision to cancel the UKT increase this year and we will reassess all requests for increases in the UKT “UKT from the PTN,” Nadiem said at the presidential palace complex. in Jakarta. Nadiem stressed that education policies must be consistent with the principles of justice and affordability, ensuring that higher education remains open to all levels of society. The Minister of Education and Culture thanked all elements of society, students and chancellors who made their contribution. “For more details on what kind of policy will be implemented later, the Director General of Higher Education will explain the details as soon as possible. “Thank you again,” Nadiem concluded. (BPMI Setpres)

