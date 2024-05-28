Gender bias in Turkish sports: Travel inequalities for women's volleyball team





The Turkish women's national volleyball teams' travel to the United States for the 2024 FIVB Women's Volleyball Nations League matches on a commercial economy flight has sparked controversy in the country, highlighting gender discrimination in sports Turks. Prominent players of the team, including Ebrar Karakurt, Zehra Gne and captain Eda Erdem, expressed their dissatisfaction with the flying conditions in the United States on their social media, which subsequently sparked a debate. Karakurt suggested that there was a disparity in treatment between different national teams, implying that other teams, such as the often underperforming men's national soccer team, often benefit from special flight accommodations. The Volleyball Federation and Turkish Airlines consecutively The Turkish Volleyball Federation (TVF) has accused Turkish Airlines (THY) of both issuing contradictory statements regarding travel arrangements. THY is the women's teams official sponsor. The federation said regulations prevented it from purchasing business class tickets and sought help from THY, which reportedly said the federation only had 20 upgrades available per year, depending on flight availability . The federation explained that regulations prevented it from purchasing business class tickets and sought help from THY, which reportedly said the federation only had 20 upgrades available per year, depending on flight availability . None of these upgrades were used for the team's May 26, 2024 flight. Turkish Airlines spokesperson Yahya stn responded by emphasizing that travel logistics and ticketing details were the responsibility of the federation, saying annual flight capacity planning was carried out at the start of the year. year for all sponsored federations. The debate intensified when TVF accused THY of making false statements, insisting that details of the flight were communicated well in advance and that no upgrades were made. The federation reiterated its inability to purchase business class tickets due to regulatory constraints and stressed that the agreement with THY is a barter agreement, involving the use of tickets rather than monetary transactions. Discrimination against the women's team This incident is not isolated. The women's volleyball team, despite its impressive achievements, including a world championship and a European title, frequently faces inconveniences when traveling. The team, known as the “Sultans of the Net”, have encountered similar problems before, with last-minute arrangements sometimes granting them business class seats. Further fueling the controversy is that the women's volleyball team has not received the same level of recognition from government officials as their male counterparts. Unlike other national teams, the women's volleyball champions were not received by President Recep Tayyip Erdoan after their victories. THY President Ahmet Bolat, responding to criticism on social media, pledged to personally supervise female athletes' travel arrangements, promising necessary adjustments to ensure better travel conditions in the future. As the women's volleyball team prepares for its upcoming Nations League matches and the 2024 Paris Olympics, the call for equal treatment in sport continues to resonate with greater force.

