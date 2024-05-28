China prepares civilian armada of roro and ropax for invasion of Taiwan, analysts warn





China is preparing a huge fleet of ro-ro and ropax ferries that could take part in an invasion of Taiwan, analysts have said. Security sources cited by Britain's Telegraph newspaper said the Chinese ships were intended to transport armored vehicles and troops. These ships could help fill the shortage of amphibious landing craft controlled by the Chinese navy. Amphibious landings under fire are among the most difficult military maneuvers, according to Ray Powell, director of SeaLight, a Stanford University project that studies shipping activities in the South China Sea. He told the Telegraph that passenger ships would normally be a poor choice for such a mission, but could be used once coastal defenses were destroyed. The Chinese government launched two days of military exercises in the waters around Taiwan on Thursday. Article continues below ad They were described as harsh punishment for separatist acts following a defiant speech in the Taiwanese capital, Taipei, earlier in the week by new President Lai Ching-te. China still considers the island part of its territory. US intelligence believes Chinese President Xi Jinping has ordered the military to prepare for an invasion by 2027. The US Naval War Colleges' China Institute of Maritime Studies reported that 10 years ago, China issued technical guidelines for its shipyards that would allow ro-ro and ropaxes to be adapted for military use . Joining the Army Chinese state media regularly celebrate the ferries' participation in landing exercises. State broadcaster CCTV said Dalian Marine Transports' 938-passenger car ferry Bang Chui Dao (built in 1995) joined the army for military exercises in 2019. Alessio Patalano, professor of East Asian warfare and strategy at the Department of War Studies at Kings College London, said: “The inclusion of these assets represents a significant complicating factor for those who need to think how to meet the challenge of using them. Nothing is hidden regarding the strengthening of the Chinese army, he added.

