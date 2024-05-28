8 family members die as jeep plunges into ravine in Shangla of KP – Pakistan





Eight members of a family, including women and children, died on Monday after their Pagorai-bound mini jeep fell into a hundred-foot-deep ravine in Khyber Pakhtunkhwas Shangla district, officials said.

Shangla District Police Officer Imran Khan and Rescue 1122 spokesperson Rasool Khan Sharif confirmed the fatal accident and deaths.

Sharif told Dawn.com that four women and three children were among the victims and the bodies were shifted to the district headquarters hospital in Alpuri.

He said the unfortunate family was returning home after visiting a relative in Belay Baba when the accident occurred which resulted in the death of seven people while a child succumbed to his injuries on the way to the hospital.

Sharif said the bodies would be handed over to their relatives after the forensic procedure at the hospital.

Such incidents are common in the northern regions of Pakistan.

Three women and a girl were killed and seven others injured when a vehicle plunged into a deep ravine in Tank district a day ago.

Earlier this month, 14 members of a family were killed and nine others injured when the truck they were traveling in fell into a ditch near Khushab.

In another incident, at least 21 passengers, including three women, were killed and 21 others injured when a Hunza-bound bus plunged into a ravine along the Indus River near Chilas on May 3 .

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dawn.com/news/1836024/8-of-a-family-dead-as-jeep-plunges-in-ravine-in-kps-shangla The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos