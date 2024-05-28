PM Narendra Modi: PM's first roadshow in Kol today, 40 stages installed on a 2.5 km route | Kolkata News







The Prime Minister will begin his visit with a rally at Ashoknagar in Barasat followed by another at Jadavpur. It is expected to reach the five-point Shyambazar crossing at 6 p.m. The Bengal BJP had planned a drone show at Shahid Minar on Monday evening, but it was canceled after strong winds disrupted the drone movement.

Bengal BJP leaders, who termed the course as 2.5 km roadshow from Shyambazar to Vivekananda Road as a never before seen event, had initially planned to start the rally from the five-point crossing. State leaders had a preparatory meeting on Monday and it was proposed to include the Udbodhan Magazine office in Baghbazar in the itinerary. Established in 1908, the Udbodhan office was mainly known as Sree Ramakrishna Math, Baghbazar. Sarada Maa visited the office the following year and it became known as Mayer Bari.

Modi, who visited several temples and maths as part of the Ramakrishna Mission, never visited Mayer Bari. Bengal BJP functionaries suggested that the Prime Minister should visit him before reaching Shyambazar.

On Monday, BJP workers continued to prepare for the PM tour despite heavy downpours and waterlogging since morning. This is Modiji's first roadshow in Kolkata. Celebrations will take place over nearly 2.5 km during its roadshow. While Prime Minister Modi may be standing in his car, thousands of people will gather along Beadon Street to catch a glimpse of him, a senior party official said.

