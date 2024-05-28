



Photo: Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Most Americans view Memorial Day as an opportunity to pay tribute to American service members who gave their lives for their country, or perhaps to light a barbecue with friends and family to celebrate the unofficial start of the summer, or maybe save money on a new gift. mattress. According to Google, many Americans also make it a point to research the meaning of Memorial Day. And then there is Donald Trump.

For years, the former and future king of MAGA made it a tradition to celebrate major holidays, from Christmas to Mother's Day to Easter, by launching CAPS-littered attacks on his perceived enemies. And if Trump Googled the meaning of Memorial Day on Sunday morning, even the weird new search engine AI probably wouldn't have answered that the holiday was about human scum or a good opportunity to heap more damage and interest for defamation.

In a Truth Social post, the former president wished happy holidays to everyone, including the human scum who are working so hard to destroy our once great country, before repeating his attacks on two of the New York judges who presided over affairs. against him and his company this year. However, Trump devoted most of his message to once again defaming E. Jean Carroll, the writer who Carroll and, last year, a jury in a civil trial said he sexually assaulted in a New York department store in the 1990s, and who successfully sued Trump twice for defamation, including in January when a jury awarded him more than $80 million in damages.

Trump did not refer to Carroll by name in his Sunday message, even though it was clear she was the woman he mentioned and once again called a liar.

The massive award that the jury awarded Carroll in January and that Trump is trying to appeal was largely an effort to deter Trump from further defaming her, but the deterrence lost its effectiveness less than a month and a half later. When he resumed his defamation of Carroll in March, his lawyers indicated that they might indeed pursue another lawsuit. Carroll's attorney, Roberta Kaplan, reiterated that point again in response to Trump's new attack on her client on Sunday. We have said repeatedly since the jury's last verdict in January that all options are on the table. And that remains true today, all options are on the table, Kaplan said in a statement to New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman.

After Trump, who arrived in New York last night, again attacked E. Jean Carroll on Truth Social today, his lawyer, Roberta Kaplan, said: “We have said many times since the last jury verdict in January that all options were on the table. true today – all options are enabled

— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) May 27, 2024 Subscribe to the IntelligencerNewsletter newsletter

Daily news on the politics, business and technology that shapes our world.

Vox Media, LLC Terms of Use and Privacy Notice

By submitting your email, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Notice and agree to receive email correspondence from us.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nymag.com/intelligencer/article/trump-celebrates-memorial-day-by-defaming-e-jean-carroll.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos