



President Xi Jinping warned of an unbalanced rush of investment in the new energy sector and promised China would be a place of fair competition during a meeting with business leaders and economists, held in the part of a dispute with the United States and Europe over alleged industrial overcapacity is almost certain to degenerate. Xi, who previously warned of economic bubbles resulting from the injection of excess resources into certain areas, said support for the three new products of electric vehicles, lithium-ion batteries and solar panels solar panels must be adapted to local conditions. The new energy industry should not be the only concern, he said Thursday during a meeting with business executives and economists, because the transformation of traditional industries can also develop new productive forces over time. invented last year to describe emerging sectors, primarily technology-related, that could replace traditional sectors like real estate as drivers of economic growth.

If a company collapses a few years after its creation, then our development of modern industries and the cultivation of new productive forces will not be sustainable. The company itself must develop its internal strength, the president said in a detailed account of the meeting published Saturday by the official Xinhua news agency. Xi made the comments while responding to Zhang Bin, a researcher at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, who cited fierce domestic competition and falling prices. The meeting, held in Jinan, Shandong province, brought together leaders from across public and private sectors, including staff from technology start-ups, Hong Kong Companies and foreign investment companies. The high-level conclave has been closely watched as it precedes the much-anticipated third plenary of the Communist Party Central Committee, a meeting that usually unveils major economic policies. Enthusiasm for the three aforementioned new products, which show promise as essential goods for the global ecological transition, has led local governments to spend heavily to support their own champions, with companies focusing primarily on the lower end of the chains value rather than pushing technological boundaries. External forces are also a factor. Washington announced its intention to increase prices on about $18 billion worth of Chinese goods in strategic sectors like electric vehicles, batteries, steel and critical minerals, and the issue of overcapacity was raised in a statement by G7 finance chiefs released this weekend -end. The European Union launched several investigations determine the nature of Chinese subsidies to green technology producers. The question is whether the introduction of these products into EU markets constitutes dumping and whether government support for Chinese companies operating within the EU is sufficient to qualify as an unfair advantage. Chinese officials have expressed their own concerns about excess capacity, but they have also refuted claims from the United States and Europe that the country is deliberately flooding global markets with cheap goods to crowd out competitors, particularly in new energies. To drive the point home, Xi recalled during the meeting his tenure as governor of Fujian province and Party secretary of Zhejiang province, according to the Xinhua report. It was there that he witnessed the transformation of many private clothing companies from simple warehouses to full-fledged brands that now outperform their international competitors. I observed that these companies were focused, cohesive and strengthening their core business, he said. Earlier during his trip on Wednesday, Xi praised the state-owned Shandong Port Group for successfully automating its ports and container terminals through independent innovation that reduced reliance on foreign technology, according to the Xinhua report. But Xi also assured multinational executives at the meeting that the country is committed to creating a level playing field and will not oust foreign-invested companies from the Chinese market simply because they are of foreign companies.

