May 27, 2024 – Israel-Hamas War





An Israeli airstrike on a camp of displaced Palestinians inRafahDozens of people were killed on Sunday, prompting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to call the attack a “tragic mistake” on Monday. The Israeli military said it was investigating the incident in the southern Gaza town. It comes as world leaders urged Israel to adhere to Friday's ruling by the International Court of Justice, ordering it to suspend its military operations in Rafah. Here's what else you need to know: Death toll: At least 45 people were killed and more than 200 injured in the strike, according to the Gaza Health Ministry. Most of them were women and children, according to Palestinian authorities. Footage obtained by CNN showed the camp in flames, with dozens of men, women and children frantically trying to seek shelter from the nighttime assault. Burned bodies, including those of children, could be seen being pulled from the wreckage by rescuers. American response: A National Security Council spokesperson said Monday that the strike was heartbreaking, adding that the United States was actively talking with Israeli officials to determine what precisely happened. International reaction: UN Secretary-General Antnio Guterres condemned the strike, saying “This horror must stop.” Other international figures who weighed in on the decision included French President Emmanuel Macron, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan and European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell. Other strike: An Israeli airstrike on a house in the Al-Zarqa neighborhood in northern Gaza killed at least five people on Monday, including a 4-year-old girl, according to the Palestinian Civil Defense in Gaza. A CNN video then shows rescuers searching what remains of the building, looking for survivors in the near-total darkness. Rafah hospital closes its doors: The Kuwaiti hospital in central Rafah was forced to close on Monday after Israeli military attacks around the hospital intensified. Recent, repeated and deliberate attacks by Israeli forces have resulted in the death of two staff members working at the hospital, as well as the injury of five medical staff, according to Dr. Suhaib Al-Hims, director of the Kuwaiti hospital . The remaining medical teams were transferred to a field hospital being prepared in the Al-Mawasia area of ​​Gaza, Al-Hims said. Egypt-Israel tensions: The Israeli attack on the border corridor creates an uncontrollable situation, on the ground and psychologically, which can lead to escalation, the Egyptian state agency Al-Qahera News reported Monday, citing an Egyptian security source. An Egyptian army spokesman said one person was killed in a shootout. The Israeli army also admitted that a shooting had taken place.

