LAN receives SPBE 2023 Index Top Ranking Award from President Joko Widodo





Presentation of awards by the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Mr. Joko Widodo, to Acting Head of LAN Muhammad Taufiq (Dok Muchlis – Press, Media and Information Office of the Presidential Secretariat) State Administration Institutions (LAN) achieved another achievement by reaching the highest rank in the Electronic Government Systems Index (SPBE) in the category of Non-Ministerial Government Institutions (LPNK), Institutions non-structural (LNS) and other institutions. This award was presented by the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Mr. Joko Widodo, to Acting Head of LAN Muhammad Taufiq during the SPBE 2024 Summit and Indonesian Government Technology (GovTech) Launch at the State Palace in Jakarta, Monday (27/5) In his speech, after awarding awards and launching Indonesia's government technology (GovTech) called INA Digital, President Joko Widodo emphasized that the government must strengthen infrastructure and transform government technology to increase Indonesia's competitiveness. Also read: Landak Regent achieves national rank 4 in public service compliance awarded by the Ombudsman “We must strengthen digital public infrastructure us, a sort of toll road for the digitalization of public services in our country. We also need to strengthen our transformation to govtech, an integrated portal that we call INA Digital, where there are education services, health services, establishment licensing services, tax services, etc. This launch, President Joko Widodo said, is the first step in integrated national digital services which must continue to be improved and continued in stages. Meanwhile, Muhammad Taufiq, in his statement after receiving the award, expressed appreciation to all employees and associated work units who continue to drive reforms and synergies in the implementation of information technology and of communication in services stakeholder Local network. Also read: President Jokowi presents water infrastructure at the 10th WWF summit “Of course, this cannot be separated from our enthusiasm to build responsible government administration and make public services easier, cheaper and more responsive,” he said. Muhammad Taufiq also said that this award was the result of measuring the progress of SPBE implementation in government agencies by the Ministry of State Apparatus Empowerment and Bureaucratic Reform in collaboration with the team national coordination of the SPBE. Where, according to MENPAN RB Regulation Number 59 of 2020 regarding monitoring and evaluation of SPBE, there are 4 areas consisting of 8 aspects and 47 indicators. “In 2023, LAN will experience an increase in the SPBE index compared to the 2022 SPBE index, where at that time LAN scored 3.57 in the Very Good category. “This year, the SPBE LAN index scored 4.26 in the satisfactory category and was the highest score in the LPNK, LNS and other agencies categories.” he said. (D-2)

