Conservatives promise tax cut for pensioners with 'triple lock plus' – MKFM 106.3FM
The Conservatives have promised to cut pensioners' taxes by creating a new tax-free “age-related” allowance called “triple lock plus”.
Currently, people can receive $12,570 from their pension a year before they start paying income tax, the same amount as the personal allowance for those in work.
But if the party wins the next election, the retirement allowance would increase either according to the average salary or inflation or by 2.5% – whichever is higher – from next April, echoing the rules for annual increase in state pensions.
Rishi Sunak said the move “demonstrates we are on the side of pensioners” and would give people “peace of mind and security in retirement”.
But Labour's shadow general treasurer, Jonathan Ashworth, called it “another desperate measure from a chaotic Conservative party that has torched any remaining facade of its pretensions to economic credibility”.
He added: “Why would anyone believe the Tories and Rishi Sunak on taxes after they left the country with the highest tax burden for 70 years?”
The Liberal Democrats said the Tories had “hammered pensioners with years of unfair tax rises”, adding: “People will not be fooled by yet another empty promise from Rishi Sunak after this record of failures.” .
The Conservatives were the first to impose the triple lockdown when they formed a coalition government with the Liberal Democrats in 2010 to tackle pensioner povertysaying the annual increase would protect pensioners from the rising cost of living, and Labor and the Liberal Democrats have promised to keep it in place.
However, although the state pension has continued to rise, the threshold at which pensioners and pensioners those of working age Income tax has remained frozen since April 2021, when Boris Johnson was in power, meaning some people on the lowest incomes have been forced to pay tax.
This new measure would modify that of retirees, with a “legislative guarantee that the personal allowance of retirees will always be higher than the level of the new state pension”.
The Conservatives said eight million people would save around $100 next year and make additional savings each year as the tax-free allowance increases, with the $2.4 billion a year being funded by the 'crackdown' tax evasion and fraud.
Making the announcement, Mr Sunak said: “I believe passionately that those who have worked hard all their lives should have peace of mind and security in retirement.
“Thanks to the Tories' triple lock, pensions have increased by 900 this year and we will now cut their taxes by around 100 next year.
“This bold action demonstrates we are on the side of pensioners. The alternative is for Labor to drag everyone on the full state pension onto income tax for the first time in history.”
Learn more:
What are the Conservatives' plan for national service?
Analysis: Record exodus of Conservative Party MPs
The Ultimate Guide to General Elections
But Labor's Mr Ashworth hit back, saying: “Not only have they promised to spend tens of billions of pounds since the start of this campaign, but they also have a completely unfunded $46 billion policy to remove national insurance this threatens the very basis of the state pension.
“Labour will protect the triple lock. But Rishi Sunak plans to reward the loyalty of Britain's pensioners by stabbing them in the back, just as he did to Boris Johnson and his own MPs.”
While the Conservatives will focus on retirees, Labor will use Tuesday to appeal to businesses as shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves makes her first major speech of the general election campaign.
She will promise to lead “the most pro-growth Treasury in our country's history” if her party takes power on July 4, and promises to be both “pro-worker and pro-business, knowing that everyone depends on the success of the “other”.
It comes after more than 120 business leadersincluding leader Tom Kerridge and Wikileaks founder Jimmy Wales, signed an open letter supporting the Labor Party to “realize the UK’s full economic potential”.
The Liberal Democrats will turn their attention to crime during the election campaign, pledging to introduce a “burglary response guarantee” so that all domestic burglaries are “tracked by the police and investigated appropriate”.
