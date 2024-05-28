Cabinet Secretariat of the Republic of Indonesia | President Attends Inauguration of Ansor and Inauguration of Central Directorate of GP Ansor 2024-2029 at GBK President Attends Inauguration of Ansor and Inauguration of Central Directorate of GP Ansor 2024 -2029 to GBK

Politics
President Joko Widodo attended the inauguration event of Ansor of the Future, at Istora Senayan, Gelora Bung Karno Complex, Jakarta, Monday (05/27/2024). This event is also the inauguration of the Central Directorate (PP) of the Ansor Youth Movement (GP) for the period 2024-2029.
In his speech, President Joko Widodo expressed gratitude for Indonesia's stable economic situation amid the global crisis.
“We should be grateful for a truly extraordinary gift from Allah SWT. We have been able to cope with various crises around the world at a time when so many countries are patients of the IMF (International Monetary Fund), the President said.
The President said that at least more than 96 countries are currently patients of the IMF.
And if we look at the ranking of the major G20 countries, our economic growth is still among the top three or five, he continued.
President Jokowi mentioned three main topics that are of concern to countries around the world, namely exchange rates, oil prices and loan interest.
Firstly, the President highlighted the importance of the stability of the rupee exchange rate against global currencies, especially the dollar, as it influences price rise.
The first is linked to the exchange rate. In Indonesia, the rupiah and the dollar are stronger rupiahs and stronger dollars. The dollar is so strong, be careful, prices will rise. But if the Rupiah is strong, the prices of goods, especially imported ones, will become much cheaper.
The second thing is related to the global impact of rising global oil prices.
Second, oil prices. Be careful, the war in Palestine which involved Iran in the war also worried the world, causing a rise in oil prices.
The head of state said that the global geopolitical situation cannot be underestimated because it overlaps. Wars that break out in Palestine or Ukraine, which are far away, could also have an impact on Indonesia.
There appears to be no connection between the war in Palestine and distant Indonesia. There is. If oil prices rise, that means all goods will rise as well.
The same goes for the war situation between Ukraine and Russia, he continued, which has also caused the price of wheat and its processed products to skyrocket.
It seems very far away but its influence can extend everywhere. It's geopolitics. If we are not careful, this could lead to higher prices.
The third thing that all countries worry about is loan interest, because all countries in the world have loans.
For this reason, President Joko Widodo stressed the importance of maintaining political stability to achieve a golden Indonesia in 2045.
The most important thing, in my opinion, is how to avoid political turbulence. We maintain everything so that there is political stability because it is the key to the development of any country. If we fail to maintain this situation, it will cause economic damage again. Here are the party leaders present. In the future, once again, political stability will be very important.
Therefore, he added, the equitable development, downstream industry, community programs and transformation to a green economy carried out by the government must be sustainable.
In his speech, the President also expressed gratitude to GP Ansor for upholding the spirit of unity and never giving up, as implied by Mars GP Ansor.
Earlier, when I heard MarsGP Ansor, I really got goosebumps. Ansor advanced in single file, a thousand barriers were all broken. This is the spirit that GP Ansor must continue to uphold, the spirit of unity and the spirit of never giving up in maintaining the national knot and in maintaining the hubbul wathon minal iman.
Ending his speech, President Jokowi congratulated the new management of GP Ansor.
Finally, I wish you good luck and good work to all the new management of GP Ansor. “I believe that the new leadership of GP Ansor will continue to be the knot that unites the nation towards the golden Indonesia that we aspire to,” he concluded. (FID/ABD)
