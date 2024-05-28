E. Jean Carroll's lawyer responds to Trump Memorial Day message





Former US President Donald Trump speaks to the media during his trial for allegedly concealing secret money payments related to extramarital affairs, at the Manhattan Criminal Court in New York, the United States, on 16 May 2024.

Angela Weiss | Via Reuters

Donald Trump on Monday again denied allegations of rape and defamation made against him by writer E. Jean Carroll, drawing the attention of his lawyer.

In an article on Truth Social, the former president opened with “Happy Memorial Day to all” and quickly derailed into a tirade against the assertions of Manhattan Federal Court Judge Lewis Kaplan and Carroll: “TWO separate lawsuits granted a woman I have never met before. (a quick handshake at a celebrity event 25 years ago doesn't count!), 91 MILLION DOLLARS for “DEFAMATION”.

Kaplan presided over the case last year in which a jury found Trump responsible for Carroll's sexual abuse at a Manhattan department store in the 1990s. Kaplan then ruled in the civil defamation case in January that the president Trump had defamed Carroll after accusing him of rape in 2019. Carroll was awarded $83.3 million in damages, which Trump is appealing.

Carroll's lawyer, Roberta Kaplan, quickly responded to Trump's message: “We have said repeatedly since the last jury verdict in January that all options are on the table. And that remains true today, all the options are on the table.”

The Biden campaign also responded to Trump's post on

Kaplan has previously suggested another defamation lawsuit could be in the works after Trump's comments in an interview with CNBC's “Squawk Box.”

Kaplan said in a statement after the interview aired that “the statute of limitations for defamation in most jurisdictions is between one and three years.” Then he continued: “As we said after the jury's latest verdict, we continue to monitor every statement Donald Trump makes about our client, E. Jean Carroll.”

The Trump campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Kaplan's response.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2024/05/27/e-jean-carrolls-lawyer-responds-to-trump-memorial-day-post.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos