Will Muslim-led parties succeed in fending off Europe's far right?

There is only one question on Election Day, Marion Maréchal, the youngest member of a far-right French political dynasty, said in a recent campaign speech. Do you want an Islamized Europe or a European Europe?

Anti-migrant rhetoric is reaching fever pitch across Europe as the 27-nation bloc prepares to choose a new parliament next week. And thanks to the influx of newcomers, voters pricked up their ears. At the time of the last vote, in 2019, the EU was processing around half a million asylum applications each year.

This total has since more than doubled and is now approaching 2016 records, as are illegal crossings detected by the border agency Frontex. Last month, the EU approved a new migration plan, starting in 2026, that will track new arrivals, create detention centers and speed up checks and possible expulsions. Critics say it would create a worrying surveillance system and deny migrants the right to asylum.

Europe has also struck several deals that echo the $6 billion EU-Turkey migration plan, although EU auditors are unable to determine how Ankara spent most of those funds. The UK has struck a deal with Rwanda to take in failed asylum seekers, although the plan may never see the light of day in the run-up to elections in July. Italy has started creating immigration detention centers across the Adriatic in Albania.

The EU has pledged $8 billion to Tunisia, Morocco, Lebanon, Egypt, Libya and Mauritania to boost economic growth and stem migration. An investigation carried out by The Washington Post reported last week that Europe had funded operations in North Africa to arrest would-be migrants and forcibly move them to isolated desert areas as a deterrent. And 15 European countries recently urged the EU to send more asylum seekers to third countries, citing the Italy-Albania deal as a model.

Perhaps because studies have shown that these deterrent systems tend to fail, voters remain dissatisfied. In a May survey, more than seven in ten Europeans said their country welcomed too many immigrants and 85 percent urged the EU to do more to combat the problem. That matches views of well-dressed young partygoers captured in a viral video last week, smiling and dancing while chanting “Germany to the Germans!” Foreigners out! (Each EU state elects its MEPs, who then form bloc-wide alliances to strengthen their legislative influence.)

An aerial view shows rolled up rubber dinghies and outboard motors, believed to have been used by migrants and asylum seekers picked up at sea while crossing the English Channel from France to England in January. AFP

The European alarmists led by the Reconquest party of Mme Maréchal, her husband Vincenzo Sofos brothers from Italy, her aunt Marine Le Pens, the National Rally, the Freedom Party of Geert Wilders, Alternative for Germany (AfD), the Iberian Peninsulas Vox and Chega and the ruling parties in Poland and Hungary have made immigration the defining issue, transforming voters' legitimate concerns into a foreign scarecrow coming to seize their jobs, their security and even their their identity.

Speakers at a far-right rally in Hungary said the Great Replacement was an imminent reality. The AfD is believed to have backed a secret plan to deport millions of migrants and is behind billboards across Saxony depicting the ruling CDU calling for more of a caliphate. British MP Suella Braverman, a former interior minister, claimed in a British newspaper that Islamists were taking over Britain.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has repeatedly denounced this aggression and Ankara has launched a multiplatform campaign (newspapers, videos, books and documentaries) to combat what it considers endemic Islamophobia in the West, particularly following the horrific Hamas assault on October 7 in Israel. .

This effort now extends to European politics. In Germany, a country where more than three million people of Turkish origin live, the Turkish-led Dava party is presenting three candidates for the European Parliament. Advocating tolerance and diversity, Dava, its name alludes to Islamic promises of support for migrants and the fight against anti-Muslim sentiment.

Davas' leading candidate, Fatih Zingal, worked for an advocacy group that German public broadcaster claims is a Turkish lobby group. Another candidate is a former official of DITIB, which runs 900 German mosques with imams trained and employed by the Turkish state. Berlin recently launched a national imam training program, aimed at ending Germany's dependence on Turkish-trained imams, and German officials have questioned Davas's goals.

Some fear that the party plans to promote Turkey's political goals. This is an attempt to establish itself further in Germany, said Lazaros Karavilis, a political researcher at the University of Bremen, in an interview with France24.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan enjoys strong support among the Turkish diaspora in Germany. Getty Images

Could Dava threaten German democracy? Turkish officials often assert that the West is morally bankrupt and that Islamic civilization is poised to take its place. But in a largely secular democracy, such speeches seem politically motivated. Additionally, Dava is more liberal than conservative. However, in a recent report, Ankara explained how its diaspora agency, YTB, aims to mobilize seven million Turks abroad to achieve the country's goals, through increased funding, political engagement and inter-Muslim cooperation .

Germany's new citizenship law is expected to significantly increase the number of German Muslims eligible to vote, which partly explains why Dava is far from unique. The founders of another new German party, the left-wing BSW, include two politicians of Iranian origin.

Across the EU, a handful of new Muslim-led parties, Spain's Partido Andalusi, the French Union of Muslim Democrats, Italy's Democratic Islamic Movement and the Netherlands' NIDA, have united around a program for one Palestine free. Sweden's Nuance party, led by former Turkish ultranationalist Mikail Yuksel, also aims to attract immigrants and Muslims.

Nuance even posted billboards for its campaign in the Turkish province of Konya, from where around 40 percent of Sweden's Turks and Kurds have emigrated. The irony is that Turkey, which has hosted millions of refugees for years, is no stranger to nativism: the main opposition is promising to send all Syrians home, and a far-right party has made a video dystopian about the silent invasion of the Syrians. As if to illustrate the point, a Turk went viral on social media last week when, minutes after illegally crossing the US border, he told a reporter that the US needed to improve border security to prevent killers and psychopaths to enter.

In an era of displacement and exile, xenophobia may well become the new norm. Despite the emergence of pro-migrant parties, research showing that migrants tend to be the engine of economic growth and Europe's centuries of Islamic history, from Al Andalus to the Ottoman legacy in the Balkans , the continent is sure to adopt a fortress mentality as long as the far right gains ground. However, greater political diversity should, at some point, swing the pendulum back in the opposite direction.

Published: May 28, 2024, 4:00 a.m.