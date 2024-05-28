Washington state poll is good news for Trump, bad news for Ferguson





A new Cascade PBS/Elway poll shows Washington state is in play for former President Donald Trump. The worst news for Democrats is the weak support for President Joe Biden, gubernatorial candidate Bob Ferguson and incumbent Democratic Sen. Maria Cantwell.

Despite being a deep blue state, Biden has only 42% support (31% certain, 11% inclined to support the president but might change their mind). Trump has 34% support (25% certain, 9% inclined to support the former president but might change their mind). With media coverage so positively skewed in favor of Biden and against Trump, the results of both polls are surprising to Washington voters.

With 13% of voters undecided in Washington state, Trump theoretically has a chance of taking the state. Third-party candidates Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Jill Stein and Cornell West, who among them received 6% of the vote, supported his cause.

Even with favorable polls, a Trump victory in Washington remains unlikely. However, the poll suggests problems between Biden and the Democrats this election season.

What do Washington state voters care about most?

The Cascade PBS/Elway poll offers plenty of warning signs for Democrats.

Nearly 80% of respondents pay attention to government and politics (44% say they follow them regularly and 32% say they pay attention most of the week, but not every day). Yet only 35% think this is “the most important election of my lifetime,” suggesting that Democrats' insistence that abortion access and democracy itself same figure on the ballot paper is rejected.

According to the poll, the most important issues on voters' minds are the economy (28%) and immigration (18%). Only 14% are motivated by Democracy in Danger and 11% by Biden versus Trump revenge, signaling once again that Democrats' main argument about the dangers of Trump is falling flat.

Only 7% of respondents cited foreign affairs as important (and only 2% cited Israel's war against Hamas). But in a close race, it could matter. Young voters who have aligned themselves ideologically with anti-Israel extremists and Hamas terrorists may support a third-party candidate over Biden or may not be motivated to vote at all.

While the poll has defined what's at stake for voters throughout the presidential election, it's hard to imagine Washington Democrats escaping blame and Republicans gaining some support.

Economy, illegal immigration hurt Democrats, but help Trump, Republicans in Washington, poll finds

Criticism of the economy or illegal immigration rests with the Democrats, who are in complete control of Olympia, and with Biden, whose administration has dictated the policy direction. Both issues have consistently been well-received by polls favoring Trump and Republicans nationally.

Washington's economy is struggling due to job losses that hit technology and construction the hardest.

At 4.8% in April, the state's unemployment rate is at its highest level since September 2021, post-COVID (4.7%), and is nearly a point higher than the national average (3 .9%).

The impacts of illegal immigration also caught the Washingtonian's attention.

With the influx of asylum-seeking migrants into the Seattle area, holding parks hostage until they get housing, area residents have become annoyed and worried. Meanwhile, high-profile crimes allegedly committed by illegal immigrants, including the death of Washington State Patrolman Christopher Gadd, are highlighting the crisis.

The impact of the initiatives

Three voter-backed grassroots initiatives are in the running, bringing more enthusiasm to the election.

If approved, I-2117 (41% support to 31% opposition) would remove the burdensome and costly gasoline tax from Gov. Jay Inslee's signature cap-and-trade program. I-2019 ends the state's new capital gains tax (47% vs. 36%). I-2124 ends the state's lackluster mandate for long-term care insurance (47% vs. 25%). Although all three initiatives still have large numbers of undecided voters, they are doing well, especially since the large sums of money have not yet been spent to promote them.

All three initiatives, if approved, would reverse Democrats' major policy agendas of the past two legislative sessions. Three other initiatives, which kill all Democratic policies like banning police vehicle chases, have already been overturned by the state legislature under public pressure and positive polling in their favor.

Bob Ferguson is in difficulty, Dave Reichert looks for a surprise

If fewer voters are excited about the presidential election, with Biden voters significantly less enthusiastic than Trump supporters, it's easy to see how Democrats may suffer in this election.

Despite his statewide name recognition (or perhaps because of it), Attorney General Bob Ferguson gets only 33 percent of the defendant's definite or likely support. His primary Republican challenger, former Congressman and King County Sheriff Dave Reichert, received 28 percent of the vote, and he is not particularly well-known in the eastern part of the state.

Ferguson struggled early in the campaign because of the far-left views behind Washingtonian's concerns about the direction of the state.

Ferguson has pushed for drug decriminalization, which is blamed for the state's record number of fatal overdoses and the resulting homelessness and crime crises. He may be trying to rewrite history now, but in general, politicians have more respect for voters than doing so close to his previous public positions.

Poll doesn't look good for Maria Cantwell, Dr. Raul Garcia holds steady

Incumbent Sen. Maria Cantwell has just 39 percent support, despite having been in office since 2000. But most voters can't point to a single issue to define Cantwell's career, and she has been almost entirely absent from the election. State, except when running for office. . She makes so few media appearances and speeches that she is easily forgettable.

Dr. Raul Garcia, his Republican challenger and relative newcomer, received 30% of the vote.

Focusing on the economy, public safety (particularly around drug addiction), and his personal story of he and his mother fleeing Fidel Castro's communist regime to become refugees granted asylum in the United States, the campaign de Castro is gaining ground.

With 30% of voters still undecided, the Senate race hangs in the balance.

Washington is still a blue state, despite positive polling for Trump

There is no doubt that Washington is still a deeply blue state and that Democrats will begin to unite as November approaches, despite the fact that the poll shows better than expected (and potential) support for Trump. But polls are unusually soft on Democratic candidates and their issues, and it's unclear how many Democratic voters will vote for a third party or sit out this election. Why is that?

When one party has complete control of the state legislature and most of the city's largest and mid-sized cities, voters can better understand who is responsible for their concerns. Democrats have come out in favor of defunding the police, legalizing drugs, targeting businesses, and shutting down our economy during COVID. The residents are not happy.

Biden is deeply unpopular, with even the most die-hard anti-Trump admitting their lives were better under the former president. Additionally, there is a looming threat of third-party candidates able to recruit younger, activist voters who would otherwise knock on the Democratic candidate's doors. If they abandon their activism this time, it will undoubtedly hurt Democrats.

That's a recipe for upheaval in 2024.

Trump can take advantage, not necessarily by winning (although that is possible, if unlikely), but by motivating unlikely voters to mail in their ballots – by supporting initiatives and rejecting Republican candidates. It's also easy to see how Trump haters might avoid voting “MAGA” for the president, but understand that we feel the pains of one-party rule, choosing to vote for Reichert or Garcia and giving it a chance to the Republicans.

