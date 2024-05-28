Meeting with President Joko Widodo, finally the Minister of Education and Culture cancels the increase in UKT





NAWACITAPOST.COM – Following public feedback regarding the implementation of Single Tuition Fees (UKT) for the 2024/2024 academic year, received a prompt response from the Minister of Education, Culture, Research and Development Nadiem Makarim Technology Regarding the increase in UKT, it was also handled by a number of coordinations with state universities (PTN), including PTNs with legal entities (PTN-BH). Finally, Minister of Education, Culture, Research and Technology (Mendikbudristek) Nadiem Anwar Makarim announced the decision to cancel the increase in UKT which had become the focus public. “Thank you for the constructive contribution of the different parties. “I really heard the aspirations of students, families and the community,” said Nadiem Anwar Makarim. He went on to say that late last week, the Ministry of Education and Culture again coordinated with higher education leaders to discuss canceling the increase in the UKT and thank goodness everything went well. I recently met with President Joko Widodo and he agreed to cancel the UKT increase. “In the near future, the Ministry of Education and Culture will re-evaluate the applications for UKT from all PTNs,” said the Minister of Education and Culture after meeting with the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, at Merdeka Palace, Jakarta, Monday (5/27). ) as reported by Media Center Riua. “I met with the President to discuss various issues in the education sector, including UKT. I propose several approaches to overcome the difficulties faced by students. “Regarding the implementation of the Permendikbudristek, the Director General du Diktristek will announce the technical details”, continued the Minister of Education and Culture. For your information, for your reference, Permendikbudristek Number 2 of 2024 regarding Unit Standards of Higher Education Operational Costs (SSBOPT) was issued as a basis for increasing the state revenue and expenditure budget (APBN) for the PTN and the PTN-BH. The SSBOPT adjustments also take into account that the need for technology for learning is increasing, given changes in the world of work which is also increasingly technologically advanced, while the SSBOPT has not been updated day since 2019. In this case, the Ministry of Education and Culture encourages universities to provide relevant learning to students. Permendikbudristek number 2 of 2024 also emphasizes two main elements that are taken into account in determining the UKT, namely the principle of fairness and the principle of inclusiveness. Previously, there were a number of misconceptions circulating in society. In fact, the Ministry of Education and Culture's regulation only applies to new students; It is possible that PTN erred in placing students in UKT groups that did not match their economic capabilities because the data provided by the students was inaccurate; There are a handful of PTNs that previously had a low UKT or had not been adjusted for more than five years, so increasing the UKT was deemed unreasonable; And there is a misconception that the highest UKT band applies to most students. However, overall only 3.7% of new students were placed in the highest UKT group.

