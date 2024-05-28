Video of Imran Khan impersonator impersonating jailed former leader 'inspecting crops'





A video of an actor pretending to be Imran Khan was misrepresented online as a real clip of the former Pakistani leader – in prison since May 2023 – visiting farmers in a wheat field during his time in office. Critics of the ruling coalition government shared the video with the false claim after changes in wheat procurement policies sparked protests in the central Punjab province.

“There was a time when the Prime Minister of the country would himself go and inspect the farmers' crops and they would receive the fruits of their labor,” read an Urdu post on Facebook on May 4, 2024.

The 24-second clip, viewed more than 5,000 times, shows a man resembling Khan walking through wheat fields.

A screenshot of the fake Facebook post.

The video was also shared with a similar false claim on Facebook and social media site X.

The messages surfaced following protests by farmers in Punjab – the South Asian country's most populous province – after the government reduced the quantities of wheat it purchased locally.

They were shared by supporters of Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf political party, who appeared to portray him as a defender of farmers' interests.

“There was also a time when the Prime Minister himself went to the farmers and visited the wheat,” one social media wrote in response to a post.

“Mashallah my God, keep him under his protection,” said another.

Khan's party has been the target of a wide-ranging crackdown since nationwide protests erupted following his arrest on May 9, 2023, which sparked unprecedented anger directed at the military.

Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi were both found guilty of corruption and breaking Islamic marriage laws in the run-up to February's general election, which saw military-backed parties come to power.

Khan – who was also jailed for leaking state secrets – said the cases were aimed at preventing him from running.

Khan Impersonator

A reverse image search on Google using a key frame from the video, followed by keyword searches, found the same clip posted on TikTok on May 2 (archived link).

It was shared by “@naeemullah74ik” – an account belonging to Imran Khan’s professional impersonator Naeemullah (archived link).

Naeemullah has been impersonating Khan since 2012 and frequently posts similar videos impersonating Khan on his TikTok profile (archived link).

On April 28, he posted a similar video of himself dressed as Khan – this time walking in a grassy area covered in rocks, as seen in the screenshot below:

A screenshot of a video shared by Naeemullah on his TikTok profile on April 28.

Naeemullah told AFP that the video circulating was filmed in the village of Adina, in the northwest of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

“I understand that people believed that the video was actually that of Imran Khan,” he told AFP.

He also shared with AFP a screenshot of the video analysis of his TikTok profile, as shown in the screenshot below:

A screenshot of analyzes of the video that Naeemullah shared with AFP.

