Trump responds to special prosecutor's efforts to limit his remarks about the FBI in the documents case





Former President Donald Trump's lawyers late Monday rejected special counsel Jack Smith's request that a federal judge in Florida change the terms of Trump's release as part of the investigation into Trump's handling of classified documents .

Federal prosecutors have asked U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon, who is overseeing the documents case, to modify the conditions of Trump's release to prevent him from making public statements that “pose a substantial, imminent and foreseeable danger for law enforcement officers” who participate in prosecutions.

“Trump's repeated misinterpretation of these facts in widely distributed messages as an attempt to kill him, his family, and Secret Service agents has endangered law enforcement officers involved in the “investigation and prosecution of this case and threatened the integrity of these proceedings,” prosecutors said. Cannon, who was appointed to the bench by Trump.

“A restriction prohibiting future similar statements does not restrict freedom of expression,” they said.

The special prosecutor's request to Cannon followed a false claim by Trump last week that FBI agents who searched his Mar-a-Lago estate in August 2022 were “authorized to shoot me” and were “locked and loaded, ready to take me out and put me to death.” my family in danger.

Trump was referring to a disclosure in a court document that the FBI, during this search, followed a standard use of force policy that prohibits the use of deadly force except when the agent conducting the search has a reasonable belief that “the subject of such force presents imminent danger of death or serious injury to the officer or to another person.”

This policy is common and aims to limit the use of force during searches. Prosecutors noted that the search was intentionally conducted while Trump and his family were away and was coordinated with the Secret Service. No force was used.

Prosecutors from Special Counsel Jack Smith's team argued in a filing late Friday that Trump's statements falsely suggesting that federal agents “were complicit in a plot to assassinate him” would expose the agents charged with enforcement “at risk of threats, violence and harassment”. Some of them are expected to be called as witnesses at Trump's trial.

But Trump’s lawyers on Monday called Smith’s request “extraordinary, unprecedented and unconstitutional censorship,” and they said in their filing: “[t]This motion unfairly targets President Trump's campaign speech when he is the leading presidential candidate. »

They argue that Smith goes further than any previous requests from any other prosecutor in the cases against the former president because the prosecution's request ties Trump's freedom to his campaign speech.

The former president also claims that prosecutors violated local rules by failing to properly “consult” with them before filing the motion. Trump's lawyers said Smith's team, in filing the motion late on a Friday holiday, before closing arguments this week in the separate “hush money” criminal case against Trump in New York, had not offered a reasonable hearing period, which they believe is necessary. per local rules of the Southern District of Florida. Trump's lawyers provided as exhibits email correspondence between the parties dating from Friday evening.

Trump also asked Cannon to sanction the Justice Department's legal team for allegedly violating local rules.

Attorney General Merrick Garland earlier this week called Trump's claims “extremely dangerous.” Garland noted that the document Trump was referring to is a standard policy limiting the use of force that was even used during the consensual search of President Joe Biden's home as part of an investigation into the Democrat's handling of classified documents.

Trump faces dozens of counts accusing him of illegally hoarding classified documents he took with him after leaving the House at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida. White in 2021, then obstructing the FBI's efforts to obtain them. back. He has pleaded not guilty and denied any wrongdoing.

It's one of four criminal cases Trump faces as he seeks to win back the White House, but aside from ongoing New York prosecutions over hush money, it's unclear that one of the three others will be judged before the elections.

—Robert Legare contributed reporting.

