Israeli Foreign Minister's accusations constitute 'vain attempt' to hide crimes in Gaza, says Türkiye

ANKARA

The Turkish Foreign Ministry has criticized Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz's “baseless” accusations against President Recep Tayyip Erdoan, saying the accusations are a vain attempt to distract from Israeli crimes in Palestine.

Israeli Foreign Minister Katz's disrespectful tone and baseless accusations against President Erdoan constitute a vain attempt to change the agenda regarding Israel's crimes in Palestine, the ministry said in a statement on May 27.

Katz has previously shared numerous anti-Trkiye comments and provocative messages on social media.

“It is the Netanyahu administration that has killed nearly 40,000 Palestinians over the past six months and barbarically massacred dozens of innocent Palestinians by bombing a refugee camp in Rafah last night,” the ministry statement continued. , referring to the strike that Gaza officials say killed 45 people. people when he started a fire that destroyed a civilian tent on May 26.

“We will bring to justice all those complicit in these crimes before international courts,” the ministry concluded, adding that Trkiye will continue to defend justice and the rights of Palestinians.

Israel launched the attack on Rafah on Sunday evening, hours after Hamas launched a barrage of rockets on the Tel Aviv area, most of which were intercepted.

Gaza's civil defense agency said the strike sparked a fire that ravaged a displacement center in northwest Rafah, near a facility of the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees, l 'UNRWA.

The attack sparked global condemnation, with several countries and organizations demanding that Israel once again end its offensive on Rafah.

Despite an order from the International Court of Justice (ICJ) for Tel Aviv to end its offensive in Rafah, where more than a million Palestinians sought refuge before its invasion on May 6, Israel carried out this atrocious attack .

Erdoan discusses Gaza with Spanish Prime Minister

Erdoan also discussed the latest Israeli aggressions and the current humanitarian crisis by telephone with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, telling Sanchez that Israeli massacres against Palestinians must stop immediately and that Tel Aviv must be forced to respect international law.

Erdoan also told Sanchez that Trkiye welcomes Spain's decision to recognize Palestine as a state and that this step will help facilitate regional peace and justice, as well as efforts towards a two-way solution. States.

On Tuesday, Spain, Ireland and Norway are expected to formally recognize a Palestinian state, a step already taken by more than 140 U.N. members but few Western powers.

Israel opposes the move and announced punitive action against Madrid on May 27, ordering its consulate in Jerusalem to stop offering services to Palestinians from June 1.

Sanchez previously said his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu was “causing so much pain, destruction and resentment in Gaza and the rest of Palestine that the two-state solution was in danger.”

Declaring that Netanyahu does not have a “peace plan for Palestine,” Sanchez said the Israeli leader refuses to listen to the international community as he continues to bomb civilian infrastructure and block desperately needed aid.

Katz, in another provocation against a country that opposes Israel's crimes, posted a controversial video on Spanish Prime Minister Sanchez: Hamas thanks you for your service.”

Spain's top diplomat denounced the video as “scandalous and revolting.”

On Saturday, Spanish Defense Minister Margarita Robles accused Israel of committing “a real genocide” in Gaza.

Israel launched its genocidal war against Gaza in retaliation for Hamas attacks on October 7 that resulted in the deaths of more than 1,170 people, most of them civilians, according to official Israeli figures.

Hamas also took 252 hostages, 121 of whom remain in Gaza; among them, 37 died according to the army.

The Israeli offensive has killed more than 36,000 people in Gaza, most of them civilians, according to the Health Ministry in the Hamas-controlled territory.