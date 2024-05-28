Closing arguments set for Tuesday in Trump's secret trial





Closing arguments are scheduled Tuesday for Donald Trump's secret criminal trial in New York, the last chance for the former president's defense attorney to convince a 12-member jury that he is innocent of accusations that he allegedly illegally attempted to influence the outcome of the trial. 2016 elections, as a prosecutor presents the evidence against him.

Final arguments in the first-ever criminal case against a U.S. president could take hours and follow testimony that lasted five weeks.

New York Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan is then expected to explain the legal issues in the case to the jury Wednesday morning before it begins deliberating.

In this courtroom sketch, Michael Cohen, right, testifies on the witness stand with Judge Juan Merchan presiding in Manhattan Criminal Court, May 20, 2024, in New York.

In the US justice system, jurors will have to decide unanimously whether to acquit Trump, 77, or find him guilty. If they cannot agree, which would result in a hung jury, prosecutors would then decide to retry the case.

For Trump, the outcome has serious consequences, not only for his personal freedom but also for his political destiny. He is the presumptive Republican presidential nominee in 2024, and is expected to run again in the November election against President Joe Biden, the Democrat who defeated him in 2020.

National polls show Biden and Trump facing off in a close contest, but some opinion polls indicate Trump supporters could vote for Biden or not vote at all if the former president is convicted.

In the criminal case, Trump is accused of approving a scheme in which his political intermediary, Michael Cohen, paid $130,000 in hush money to porn star Stormy Daniels just before the 2016 election for prevent him from speaking publicly about his allegations of accusation. one-night date with Trump at a celebrity golf tournament a decade earlier.

Trump has denied the affair with Daniels and the 34-count indictment he faces for falsifying business records of his real estate conglomerate Trump Organization to hide the 2017 reimbursement to Cohen, calling it a payment for the legal work he had done for Trump.

If convicted, Trump could face probation or be sentenced to up to four years in prison, although he will certainly appeal and could continue to run for president.

Trump faces three other indictments, two of which accuse him of illegally trying to overturn his 2020 election defeat. But all three cases are linked to legal wrangling between his lawyers and prosecutors. As a result, the New York case, which is nearing completion, could be the only one to be decided before the November elections.

Trump had often said he wanted to testify in his own defense at trial, but ultimately did not do so, which was his right.

Trump's team only called two witnesses to the stand. One of them, New York lawyer Robert Costello, said that in 2018 Cohen assured him that he had nothing on Trump and that it was he, not Trump, who concocted the secret payment agreement with Daniels.

Early in the case, Trump often attacked Cohen and other witnesses, despite Merchan's gag order prohibiting Trump from attacking them and jurors. Mercan excluded himself and prosecutor Alvin Bragg from the decree.

Merchan held Trump in contempt of court 10 times and fined him $10,000, after which Trump appeared to target only the judge and prosecutor.

Trump urged several Republican lawmakers to appear in the courtroom behind the defense table in a show of support. Lawmakers, including House Speaker Mike Johnson, often stayed an hour or two to testify and then, because they were not subject to the gag order, walked out of the courthouse and held conferences press to criticize witnesses against Trump, particularly Cohen and Daniels.

Cohen testified that he did little legal work for Trump in 2017 and that the country's 45th president twice authorized the repayment plan and the claim that it was legal work, once in his Trump Tower in New York before his ascension to the presidency and again in 2017. the Oval Office of the White House less than three weeks after his inauguration.

But the question before the jurors is that of Cohen's credibility.

He admitted during hours of testimony that he had been a serial liar over the years on behalf of Trump and to protect his own wife from accusations of tax evasion. He said that as part of the hush money payback scheme, he stole $60,000 from Trump's company because he felt Trump sold him short on his 2016 year-end bonus.

Cohen testified that with Trump's consent, Allen Weisselberg, then the Trump Organization's chief financial officer, increased the overall reimbursement to $420,000, in part to cover Cohen's tax obligation, and that the reimbursement was paid by monthly installments of $35,000 in 2017, with Trump signing nine of the 11 checks to Cohen.

Despite his central role in the reimbursement, Weisselberg, who is currently serving a five-month prison sentence for lying under oath in a previous Trump-related civil business fraud case, was not called as a witness by either side.

Early trial witnesses described Cohen as brash, profane and volatile. However, on the witness stand, the 57-year-old disbarred attorney appeared reserved and did not erupt during hours of fierce cross-examination by Trump lawyer Todd Blanche.

For years, Cohen was a Trump loyalist, his lawyer and political fixer who catered to his every whim during his years as a New York real estate mogul and during his campaign for office. presidency in 2016. As news of Daniels' claim of an affair with Trump and discreetly repaying the money to Cohen became public in 2018, the relationship between the then-president and Cohen broke down after federal agents searched his then-New York home, a hotel room.

Ultimately, Cohen pleaded guilty to perjury for lying to a congressional panel about a plan to build Trump Tower in Moscow that never came to fruition, tax fraud, and a violation of campaign finance law linked to secret payment of money to Daniels. He served 13 months in federal prison and another year and a half on home detention.

Since then, he has become a persistent critic of Trump. He clearly stated that he hoped Trump would be found guilty.

David Pecker, the former publisher of the National Enquirer tabloid newspaper, testified how he agreed, during a meeting at Trump Tower in 2015 with Trump and Cohen, to publish positive articles about Trump as he sought the 2016 Republican presidential inauguration, as well as negative and embarrassing articles about his political opponents, and to prevent the publication of other inflammatory stories about Trump.

It was called “catch and kill” in the vernacular of the tabloid world. In one case, Pecker said he paid $150,000 to Karen McDougal, Playboy magazine's 1998 Playmate of the Year, to buy the rights to her claim of a 10-month affair with Trump in 2006 and 2007, without having the I intend to post anything about this. Trump also denied her allegations, but prosecutors did not call her as a witness.

A month before the November 2016 election, the Washington Post discovered a clip from the 2005 Access Hollywood show, in which Trump bragged about being able to grope women at will because he was a star.

The emergence of the gang led directly to the secret payment of the money to Daniels. The Trump campaign feared that the Access Hollywood images might offend female voters and that another sex-related Trump story would be worse. Daniels, at the same time, was peddling his story about Trump or wanting the money to stay quiet.

Cohen said he created a shell company, transferred money from his home equity line of credit into it, and wired Daniels' lawyer the $130,000 in hush money just days before the election . Cohen said Trump told him to do so, and Cohen said he would not have made the payment himself without Trump's agreement.

In one week, Trump narrowly defeated Democrat Hillary Clinton, the former US first lady and secretary of state, to win a four-year term in the White House.

