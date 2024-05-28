Politics
Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni: Fake Indian coaching candidates are using famous names | Cricket News
Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni are some of the names used by fake candidates for the position as head coach of the Indian men's cricket team.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has received over 3,000 applicants for the post, but The Indian Express understands that most of them are from fake names, including former cricketers and politicians.
With the deadline to apply for the post having expired on Monday (May 27), it appears that the BCCI has received several applications in the names of Tendulkar, Dhoni, Harbhajan Singh, Virender Sehwag, among other former cricketers. The long list also includes the names of politicians like Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
On May 13, the BCCI had invited applications for the post on Google Forms and noticed a large number of fake applications for the post on a daily basis.
What is not clear at this stage is whether the BCCI has received applications from genuine candidates interested in this responsibility.
This is not the first time that the Indian commission has had to deal with fake candidates, costing it a lot of time to vet them. In 2022, when the BCCI had invited applications for the post of head coach, it had received around 5,000 applications from impostors using celebrity names. While the BCCI had then asked interested candidates to send their applications through post, this time it used Google Forms.
Last year also, BCCI received such a response in which impostors applied and the story is similar this time. The reason why the BCCI had to invite applications on Google forms is that it is easy to check the names of candidates on a single sheet, a BCCI official said.
In its advertisement, the board outlined the qualities it was looking for in the team's head coach to lead the team to the 2027 50-over World Cup in South Africa.
Some of the most notable requirements for the new head coach listed by the BCCI were: the candidate must be prepared to meet the professional expectations and pressures associated with managing marquee athletes; and they are expected to contribute to the development of a world-class Indian cricket team, capable of achieving sustained success in all conditions and formats, inspiring current and future generations of cricketers and stakeholders through their approach to the game.
The next head coach will begin his tenure shortly after the T20 World Cup in the United States and the Caribbean next month. Outgoing President Rahul Dravid, whose term began in December 2021, has decided not to seek an extension.
|
