Global Times: China welcomes American tourists to experience the real China: Xi

BEIJING, May 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — On May 22, Chinese President Xi Jinping warmly welcomed American tourists who want to travel to China, meet Chinese friends, experience Chinese culture, visit beautiful scenery and experience the real China, in a congratulatory message. message to the 14th China-US Tourism Leadership Summit held in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province.

The summit, a crucial platform for officials and industry players from both countries to promote cooperation in the tourism sector, convened for the first time since 2019, adds to increased interactions between the world's two largest economies as they seek to stabilize bilateral relations. The event is expected to strengthen bilateral tourism cooperation and people-to-people exchanges, officials and industry players said.

Themed “Expanding China-US Travel and Tourism and People-to-People Exchanges”, the summit officially kicked off in Xi'an on May 22 with the participation of around 400 representatives from the two countries. Highlighting the growing enthusiasm of Chinese and US tourism industry players to strengthen cooperation, the number of participants this year is triple that of the last summit in 2019, according to official data.

Heartwarming welcome

In the message to the summit, Xi stressed that tourism is an important bridge for exchanges and mutual understanding between the Chinese and American people, according to Xinhua News Agency. “We warmly welcome American tourists to travel to China, meet Chinese friends, experience Chinese culture, visit beautiful scenery and experience the real China,” Xi said.

We hope that all walks of life from the two countries will take this summit as an opportunity to have in-depth exchanges, build consensus and take active measures to promote personnel exchanges through tourism cooperation and continue China-China friendship. American with cultures and peoples. between people and help the vision of San Francisco become reality, Xi said.

US President Joe Biden also sent a letter to the summit, saying “this annual event plays a vital role in harnessing the power of travel and tourism to strengthen the important bonds between our people.” He also said that “the United States invites the Chinese people to explore our cities, learn about our history, and engage with our people in destinations across the country.”

Enthusiasm for strengthening cultural and people-to-people exchanges was clearly demonstrated at the Xi'an summit. Students from Brigham Young University sang the Chinese song “Jasmine,” while students from Shaanxi performed the song “Moon River” – both songs are familiar to the people of both countries.

“Chinese children sing American songs so well and it is done in such a refined style,” Rowena E Minott, CEO of Unlimited Connections, a Florida-based travel agency, told the Global Times on the sidelines of the China summit. Wednesday, adding that she was impressed by the Chinese city of Xi'an and its rich culture, such as the Tang dynasty and the world-famous terracotta warriors.

“I couldn't tell you how good it feels to be back,” Todd Davidson, chairman of the board of directors of Brand USA, co-organizer of the summit, said in a speech Wednesday. “For me, this summit is particularly full of hope and optimism.”

The United States expects a rapid increase in the number of Chinese visitors to the United States, a major source of tourism revenue for the country. “According to our latest forecast, we expect Chinese visits to the United States to increase 150% between 2023 and 2025. This is 4.7 times faster than the overall increase in outbound visits to the United States during this period,” said Grant Harris, assistant secretary of industry. and analysis from the U.S. Department of Commerce, said at the summit.

With their joint efforts to further strengthen tourism cooperation, industry players also expect an increase in travel. On Chinese booking platform Tongcheng Travel, bookings by Chinese tourists to the United States jumped 200% in the first five months of 2024, with the number jumping 247% since the beginning of May. Demand is expected to increase further with the resumption of Sino-US flights and the opening of new routes, the company told the Global Times on Wednesday.

As Chinese and American industry players have high hopes for developing tourism cooperation, Chinese officials and experts have urged Washington to remove travel obstacles, including visa restrictions for Chinese nationals traveling to the United States.

Facilitating tourism and cultural exchanges between the two countries results in win-win cooperation with high reciprocity, which will not only promote the economic gains of both sides, but also help dispel misunderstandings in the face of serious global challenges, Xin said Qiang, deputy director of the Center for American Studies at Fudan University, told the Global Times on Wednesday. Xin added that if the United States resumes flights, relaxes its visa policy and adopts a positive attitude, it would not only help boost tourism, but also serve as a positive example for other countries to follow.

For its part, China has recently taken effective measures to simplify visa applications for foreigners traveling to China and promote payment facilitation for foreigners, said Zhang Zheng, vice minister of China's Ministry of Culture and Development. Tourism, during the summit.

Zhou Mi, a senior researcher at the Chinese Academy of International Trade and Economic Cooperation, said there is still great will among the people of the two countries and huge potential for cooperation in areas such as tourism.

“Although the United States has intensified its competition with China, there are complementary demands in both markets. As bilateral economic ties become more closely intertwined, the potential for cooperation increases,” Zhou told the Global Times, adding that such huge demand and potential could prompt rapid policy changes from Washington in some areas. .

In the tourism sector, for example, the American industry relies heavily on Chinese visitors. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the United States welcomed nearly 3 million Chinese visitors each year, who spent $33 billion while visiting the country. Restoring Chinese visits to 2019 levels would create more than 50,000 direct jobs in the United States. Including indirect jobs and students studying in the United States, that number rises to about 400,000 U.S. jobs, according to the U.S. Department of Commerce's International Trade Administration.

Show original content:^ https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-times-china-welcomes-us-tourists-to-experience-the-real-china-xi-302156317.html

SOURCE World Times