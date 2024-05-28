The country is experiencing the “worst one-man dictatorship” since the suppression of the IK, according to Raoof – Pakistan





ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Monday said the country is passing through the era of the worst one-man dictatorship since the removal of Imran Khan from the post of prime minister in a raid. change of regime two years ago.

In a statement issued here, PTI spokesperson Raoof Hasan said that the statement issued by Malik Riaz testifies that not only politicians but also judges, journalists, lawyers, traders and businessmen and people from all walks of life are being targeted and harassed for getting involved against Imran Khan.

In order to give oxygen to the country's dying hybrid regime, he added, it has become a norm to force everyone into submission through intimidation, coercion and oppression.

He said that as part of the same chain of oppression, nearly 203 spurious, bogus and politically motivated complaints were registered against PTI Founder Chairman Imran Khan, including the Al-Qadir Trust case.

He recalled that six judges of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) wrote a letter to the Supreme Judicial Council against the infamous series of intimidation and oppression, denouncing the practice of spy agencies interfering in the state institutions.

Hasan said no system of oppression and tyranny in the world could last long as it is destined to collapse no matter how much effort is made to protect it, adding that the evident cracks within the regime are a sign of its imminent end.

He said the day is not far when PTI's struggle to ensure rule of law in the country will bear fruit and the system of oppression and one-man dictatorship will soon see a radical end.

Meanwhile, in a statement issued here, Hasan, while terming the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) as domestic criminals, said that it should be given credit for the country's nuclear program.

Celebration [PML-N] The country must stop exploiting the nuclear program for political purposes when the country acquired nuclear capability through the determination of its nation and the dedication and hard work of competent and patriotic scientists on May 28, 1998, he -he adds.

