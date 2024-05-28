Old photo of Donald Trump with his daughter Ivanka sparks outrage on the Internet: it gives off a pedophile vibe





Former US President Donald Trump has been actively in the spotlight, both for his legal battles and his daily family problems in the run-up to the November election. While Trump recently made headlines for attending his youngest son Barron's graduation ceremony with his wife Melania, a social media platform discovered an old photo of him with his daughter Ivanka.

Former President Donald Trump, left, talks to his daughter Ivanka Trump as they wait for the start of a UFC 299 mixed martial arts bout early Sunday, March 10, 2024, in Miami. (PA)

Ivanka has often been seen with her father since his presidential campaign began in 2015. However, the father-daughter duo ran into issues in terms of business partners when Ivanka left the Trump Organization in 2017. Despite these issues, they both showed their love. and affection for each other.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest Indian general election news, only on the HT app. Download now! Download now!

Earlier this month, Stormy Daniels, a former adult film star who accused Trump of having an extramarital affair with her, surprised the court by testifying that the former US president told her she reminded him of his daughter Ivanka, just minutes after spanking her. during their alleged sexual relationship.

In response, an X user criticized Trump, writing that he disrespects all women, not just Melania.

Old photo of Ivanka and Trump sparks outrage

Amid all these allegations, a rare old photo of Ivanka and Trump surfaced on Reddit with the caption: 15-year-old Ivanka Trump sitting on her father's lap at a 1996 concert.

In the photo, Ivanka can be seen wearing a white and red striped sleeveless top with matching hot shorts. In contrast, Trump wore a pink striped shirt, a blue coat and white pants. However, the image sparked outrage, with some netizens calling it “inappropriate.”

Reacting to this post, a Reddit user wrote: He gives off such a huge Pedo [pedophile] atmosphere.

Another user recalled the time Trump claimed he would date Ivanka if she wasn't his daughter, saying: It would be harmless UNLESS it wasn't his daughter, maybe be that I would come out with his quote.

A third user chimed in, or like 10 other things he did and said. And these are things that we know.

This is not normal,” commented a fourth individual, while several others asked in wonder: Couldn’t he buy another seat?

Also Read: Who are Sheff G and Sleepy Hallow? Trump shares stage at major Bronx rally with rappers accused of murder

Donald Trump and Ivanka(Getty) When and where was the photo taken?

The father-daughter photo was taken at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in 1996. Nine years later, when asked how he would react if Ivanka appeared in Playboy, he replied: “That would be really disappointing , not really, but it would depend.” about what's inside the magazine.

I don't think Ivanka would do that, even though she has a very nice figure. I said if Ivanka wasn't my daughter, maybe I would go out with her,” he added.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/world-news/us-news/donald-trumps-old-picture-with-daughter-ivanka-sparks-outrage-on-internet-he-gives-off-pedophile-vibes-101716812599569.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos