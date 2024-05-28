Politics
Sachin Tendulkar, Narendra Modi, MS Dhoni among names used by fake Indian coaching candidates
Last update:
(L to R) Sachin Tendulkar, Narendra Modi, MS Dhoni (Agencies)
Several fake applications were sent to the BCCI using famous names from the world of cricket and politics, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sachin Tendulkar, among others.
The BCCI received over 3,000 applications for the post of head coach of the Indian men's cricket team after sharing a Google form on its website to apply for the top post earlier this month.
At the time, several users on social media began sharing screenshots of themselves submitting their applications. Now, a report claims that the BCCI has to sift through several fake candidates who used famous names for the job.
Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah are some of the famous names from the world of cricket and politics who have been used by the fake candidates.
Last year also, BCCI received such a response in which impostors applied and the story is similar this time. The reason why the BCCI had to invite applications on Google forms is that it is easy to check the names of candidates on a single sheet, the Indian Express quoted a BCCI official as saying.
The deadline to apply for the job expired on May 27.
Read also: How SRK convinced Gautam Gambhir to join KKR
Rahul Dravid, the current head coach, has decided not to apply again as he now wants to spend time with his family. His tenure will end with the conclusion of the 2024 T20 World Cup.
While there is no official word on the names of the actual contenders for the top job, a host of former high-profile cricketers have been linked with the position.
Gautam Gambhir, VVS Laxman, Justin Langer, Ricky Ponting and Stephen Fleming were reportedly on the BCCI's radar. However, recently BCCI Secretary Jay Shah refuted reports that there were any unofficial discussions with Ponting after the legendary Australian captain claimed to have held discussions regarding his potential interest in applying for the job during IPL 2024.
The mandate of the new coach will be three and a half years (from July 1, 2024 to December 31, 2027).
Among the many responsibilities mentioned by the BCCI in its job description is the desire to meet professional expectations and the pressures associated with managing big-name athletes.
|
